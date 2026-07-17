3 Illinois Football Returners to Know Ahead of the 2026 Season

Illinois football is a program that prides itself on building – and retaining – its in-house talent. Throughout the Bret Bielema era, the most effective Illini haven’t been plucked via the portal – even if Luke Altmyer technically began his career at Ole Miss – but instead were largely developed in Champaign.

And after a 2025 season in which the program lost Altmyer and several other key performers, the Illini will have to rely on a handful of homegrown players to produce on both sides of the ball. Here are three returners to know ahead of the 2026 campaign:

Three Illinois football returners to know before the 2026 season

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) is stopped by Illinois linebacker James Kreutz (41) in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Kreutz, inside linebacker

After spending the past few seasons behind three-time All-Big Ten honoree Dylan Rosiek at inside linebacker, James Kreutz is projected to step into the “Mike” role and serve as the key cog in Illinois’ second-level attack on defense.

Kreutz has started five games over the past two seasons – including four as a sophomore in 2024 – and has posted 84 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups over that stretch.

A heady player and tremendous tackler, Kreutz should flourish in a larger role in 2026, doing his part to ensure the new-look Illini defense doesn’t take a step in the wrong direction in its first season under new coordinatoe Bobby Hauck.

Nathan Knapik, offensive lineman

Behind an experienced group of starters on the Illinois offensive line, the Illini reserves didn't have many opportunities to crack the rotation in 2025. But with left tackle J.C. Davis' decision to opt out of the Music City Bowl, Nathan Knapik got his shot – and took full advantage. After holding down quarterback Luke Altmyer's blind side in his lone start, Knapik might have been considered the frontrunner for the role – if only by default – for 2026.

But after Illinois landed Colorado State transfer Christian Martin, who started all 12 games at left tackle for the Rams a season ago, a shift to the right side may be in the cards for Knapik. JUCO transfer TJ Taylor will also be in the mix to take over primary responsibilities at Melvin Priestly's old spot, but Knapik's frame (6-foot-7, 300 pounds), abilities and experience – even if much of the latter was limited to a single game – figure to earn him plenty of game reps.

Joe Barna, outside linebacker

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Brady Jones (10) looks to pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Illini standout and current New England Patriot Gabe Jacas is listed at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds. Joe Barna, who has drawn comparisons to Jacas, is listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. And with Jacas no longer in Champaign, the torch is unofficially being passed to Barna – who has already registered 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in two seasons of limited action – to take on the role of tone-setting edge rusher for the Illini.

#Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna: "I'm super excited to have this new staff here... It's going to be aggressive, we're going to go fast... I feel like there's a lot more plays to be made, and a lot more times I'll be in the backfield." pic.twitter.com/MqZnrzRxQp — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) June 3, 2026

With his blend of sheer force and explosion, not to mention his solid array of pass-rushing moves, Barna will be able to apply pressure on quarterbacks throughout the 2026 campaign. But it will be his ability to set the edge in the run game – and subsequently ensure Hauck’s aggressive scheme isn’t left vulnerable against dynamic rushing attacks – that may determine the Illini’s defensive success next season.