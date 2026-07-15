3 Intriguing Illinois Lineups for 2026-27 – and What Makes Each So Dangerous

For a second straight season in 2026-27, Illinois will be overflowing with talent and production. The only question: How will coach Brad Underwood find minutes and touches enough for everyone? Fortunately, especially early in the season while the Illini are figuring out their ideal rotation and lineups, plenty of members of the crew will get a shot to work themselves into the mix.



Here are three potential lineups – and the superpower(s) of each:

Three unique Illinois basketball lineups that could be dominant in 2026-27

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrate after a shot in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

*Disclaimer: None of the below options are our Illinois on SI projected starting lineup

Lineup 1 strength: rim protection and elite shooting

Guard: Stefan Vaaks

Guard: Quentin Coleman

Wing: Jake Davis

Forward: Zvonimir Ivisic

Center: Tomislav Ivisic

A double-Ivisic lineup had to be featured on this list. In the always-physical Big Ten, many teams deploy a two-big attack, which would be entirely neutralized by a frontcourt combination of Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic (not that David Mirkovic can’t also hold his own down low).

Offensively, both of the Ivisic twins have shot above 35 percent from deep in at least one season during their college careers, while Stefan Vaaks and Jake Davis will be two of the premier sharpshooters in the country. And, not for nothing, Quentin Coleman is one of the top marksmen in the 2026 high school recruiting class.

Lineup 2 strength: transition ability

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guard: Stefan Vaaks

Guard: Ethan Brown

Wing: Jake Davis

Forward: Andrej Stojakovic

Center: Zvonimir Ivisic

Last season the Illini were very slow – as in, one of the lowest-scoring transition squads in the country. Illinois, which in previous years thrived in the open floor, rarely created easy buckets on the fastbreak.

That won’t be the case in 2026-27 – especially if the Illini unveil this lineup. Freshman Ethan Brown has been lauded for his speed and athleticism , while transfer Vaaks is already a proven product in the open floor (Providence played with tempo in 2025-26).

Toss in Andrej Stojakovic, who was the Illini’s alpha transition threat last season, plus Zvonimir Ivisic rim running and Davis sprinting to the wing, and this Illinois lineup would be transcendent in the open floor.

Lineup 3 strength: defensive versatility and mismatch creation on offense

Nov 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard: Stefan Vaaks

Guard: Lucas Morillo

Wing: Andrej Stojakovic

Forward: David Mirkovic

Center: Tomislav Ivisic

The shortest Illini in this lineup would be 6-foot-7. This unit would be stockpiled with playmaking and walking mismatches on offense. Mirkovic could initiate action at times, allowing Vaaks to play in an off-the-ball, sharpshooting role, or Illinois could work through Tomislav Ivisic in the post.

Stojakovic would surely have an undersized defender on him, so the Illini could just give him the rock and clear out – or let Vaaks get into ball-screen action with either Mirkovic or Ivisic. The list goes on.

Defensively, this unit would be unbelievably effective. Stojakovic could take the opposing lead guard , Vaaks or Morillo could take the two or three, and Mirkovic and Ivisic would anchor the paint. The length, athleticism and IQ of this lineup would allow it to be a dominant force on defense, and its size would ensure it creates the same impact on the glass.