3 Intriguing Illinois Lineups for 2026-27 – and What Makes Each So Dangerous
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For a second straight season in 2026-27, Illinois will be overflowing with talent and production. The only question: How will coach Brad Underwood find minutes and touches enough for everyone? Fortunately, especially early in the season while the Illini are figuring out their ideal rotation and lineups, plenty of members of the crew will get a shot to work themselves into the mix.
Here are three potential lineups – and the superpower(s) of each:
Three unique Illinois basketball lineups that could be dominant in 2026-27
*Disclaimer: None of the below options are our Illinois on SI projected starting lineup
Lineup 1 strength: rim protection and elite shooting
Guard: Stefan Vaaks
Guard: Quentin Coleman
Wing: Jake Davis
Forward: Zvonimir Ivisic
Center: Tomislav Ivisic
A double-Ivisic lineup had to be featured on this list. In the always-physical Big Ten, many teams deploy a two-big attack, which would be entirely neutralized by a frontcourt combination of Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic (not that David Mirkovic can’t also hold his own down low).
Offensively, both of the Ivisic twins have shot above 35 percent from deep in at least one season during their college careers, while Stefan Vaaks and Jake Davis will be two of the premier sharpshooters in the country. And, not for nothing, Quentin Coleman is one of the top marksmen in the 2026 high school recruiting class.
Lineup 2 strength: transition ability
Guard: Stefan Vaaks
Guard: Ethan Brown
Wing: Jake Davis
Forward: Andrej Stojakovic
Center: Zvonimir Ivisic
Last season the Illini were very slow – as in, one of the lowest-scoring transition squads in the country. Illinois, which in previous years thrived in the open floor, rarely created easy buckets on the fastbreak.
That won’t be the case in 2026-27 – especially if the Illini unveil this lineup. Freshman Ethan Brown has been lauded for his speed and athleticism, while transfer Vaaks is already a proven product in the open floor (Providence played with tempo in 2025-26).
Toss in Andrej Stojakovic, who was the Illini’s alpha transition threat last season, plus Zvonimir Ivisic rim running and Davis sprinting to the wing, and this Illinois lineup would be transcendent in the open floor.
Lineup 3 strength: defensive versatility and mismatch creation on offense
Guard: Stefan Vaaks
Guard: Lucas Morillo
Wing: Andrej Stojakovic
Forward: David Mirkovic
Center: Tomislav Ivisic
The shortest Illini in this lineup would be 6-foot-7. This unit would be stockpiled with playmaking and walking mismatches on offense. Mirkovic could initiate action at times, allowing Vaaks to play in an off-the-ball, sharpshooting role, or Illinois could work through Tomislav Ivisic in the post.
Stojakovic would surely have an undersized defender on him, so the Illini could just give him the rock and clear out – or let Vaaks get into ball-screen action with either Mirkovic or Ivisic. The list goes on.
Defensively, this unit would be unbelievably effective. Stojakovic could take the opposing lead guard, Vaaks or Morillo could take the two or three, and Mirkovic and Ivisic would anchor the paint. The length, athleticism and IQ of this lineup would allow it to be a dominant force on defense, and its size would ensure it creates the same impact on the glass.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf