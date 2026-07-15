5 Bold Predictions for Illinois Football in 2026

The 2025 college football preseason injected a level of optimism into Illinois’ fan base that the city of Champaign didn’t even know existed (at least not for the Illini on the gridiron). For once, the hoops-crazed school was all in on football. But Illinois never found its footing after getting brutalized by Indiana – the eventual national champions.

Entering 2026, the mood in Champaign isn't exactly pessimism, but there is an unmistakable sense of missed opportunity in the air – the feeling that the Illini’s one shot at turning things around in football vanished as soon as Luke Altmyer’s and Gabe Jacas’ eligibility expired. But that isn’t the case . Here are five bold – yet feasible – predictions that, depending on how things shake out, could have the Illini knocking on the CFP doorstep again next season:

Five bold predictions for Illinois football's 2026 season

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Katin Houser surpasses 3,000 passing yards

At East Carolina last season, Katin Houser threw for 3,300 yards in just 12 games (for context, Luke Altmyer threw for 3,007 yards in 13 games). But can Houser carry over his production to the Big Ten?

He likely won’t be attempting as many passes per game, and it remains to be seen whether he will have enough downfield threats to stretch the field (remember: Hank Beatty is now in the NFL). Also, there’s the returning duo of Aidan Laughery and Ca’Lil Valentine in the backfield, who will certainly be demanding the football on the ground quite a bit.

Then again, Houser is experienced and talented. Illinois will undoubtedly trust him to make tough throws and give him ample opportunities to make something happen. Toss in the creative mind of offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., which, alone, may buy Houser an explosive play or two per game, and the new Illini quarterback will likely find a way to sneak over the 3,000-yard hump.

Illinois finishes 2026 top five among Big Ten teams in turnovers forced

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck looks on during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montana, the storied FCS program that was long helmed by recently hired Illini defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, finished three of its past five seasons among the nation's top 10 in turnovers forced.

Hauck’s frantic yet controlled defensive scheme (a 3-3-5) is predicated on pre-snap disguise, creative blitzing schemes and generally raining chaos and confusion on an opposing offense. Often, the most effective 3-3-5 schemes take advantage of third-level pass rushers to wreak havoc and create turnovers, and the Illini appear to have the talent and experience in the defensive backfield to make the most of that tactic.

Illinois may not field the stingiest defense in 2026, but it can be expected to force turnovers at a relatively high clip. Essentially, the Illini should always have a puncher’s chance – which they didn’t have in many of their losses in 2025 – even if they occasionally find themselves in a hole.

Kaden Feagin catches at least five touchdown passes

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Dariel Djabome (8) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only one Big Ten tight end caught five or more touchdown passes in 2025. (Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq had eight.) Meanwhile, the entire Illini tight end unit combined for just three touchdown receptions last season.

Kaden Feagin, who recently made the shift from running back to tight end this offseason, caught two himself. And with Feagin’s skill set, the Illini will presumably ramp up the tight end targets. (Expect Lunney to unveil a handful of unique plays designed to free up Feagin throughout the season.)

Kaden Feagin BARELY stayed in bounds on his 64-yard touchdown drive.



Big time play from the former @ALAHKnights standout.@FeaginKaden pic.twitter.com/tQRIz7g5VI — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) September 27, 2025

He’ll be a short-yardage target around the goal line, along with an open-field threat outside of the red zone – and may even continue to line up here and there in the backfield. In any case, Feagin should be given more opportunities than any Illini tight end received in 2025 – and we expect him to take advantage of them.

Katin Houser is sacked less than 25 times

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Altmyer was gifted in many facets, but understanding when to cut his losses and get rid of the football in the face of pressure wasn't always one of them. Although the offensive line protection – or lack of it – left much to be desired, Altmyer could be partially faulted for Illinois’ penchant for being on the wrong end of negative-yardage plays. He wound up getting sacked 30-plus times in all three of his seasons with the Illini.

Houser was sacked just 13 times in all of 2025 at East Carolina. Can Illinois’ revamped offensive line do enough to ensure Houser isn’t forced to fend for himself in attempts to keep his jersey clean?

No Illini running back cracks 1,000 yards

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ three-headed rushing monster combined for a relatively measly 1,503 yards on the ground last season. With a grizzled front five and a dynamic running back room, the expectation was that the Illini would be a dominant force rushing the ball in 2025. But they weren’t – not even close.

Without Feagin in the backfield, Laughery and Valentine will split the vast majority of the rushing load, which gives each of them a better opportunity at finding an in-game rhythm and piling up enough yards to crack the 1,000-yard mark on the season. But even if one (or both) approaches the 200-carry mark next season, it appears unlikely either will manage five-plus yards per carry – especially behind a less-experienced Illinois offensive line.