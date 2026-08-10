3 Reasons Illinois Moved Elite Safety Recruit Jacob Eberhart to Wide Receiver

If you needed your house painted, you wouldn't hire a plumber, would you? Then why, Illinois football fans might be asking themselves, would the Illini change the position of prized freshman Jacob Eberhart weeks before he had even had the chance to see the field in his first college game?



The short answer: It's complicated. But because this isn't your Facebook profile page, let's try to dig a bit deeper into the details:

Eberhart was a four-star class of 2026 safety prospect and a top-10 player in the state when he signed with Illinois in December, choosing Bret Bielema's Illini over Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, LSU and a handful of other traditional football powerhouses. On Saturday, in a surprise announcement, Bielema informed the media that Eberhart had been moved to wide receiver.

If that sounds like an experiment that contains a certain amount of riskiness, you're probably right. But Bielema had his reasons, many of which he divulged in Saturday's press conference. So what gives? Here are the three main reasons, as we see them, behind Eberhart's position change:

Eberhart can arguably make a difference sooner on offense

A shoulder injury kept Eberhart out of spring practice, and Bielema said he will be wearing a green "non-contact" jersey in Monday's practice, after the rest of the team has already eased into full-pad sessions. That missed time would be significant for any player, but for a freshman, it's an enormous consideration. Eberhart has a lot of catching up to do.

And at safety, that task would have been doubly difficult. The Illini are installing a new and complex defensive scheme under first-year coordinator Bobby Hauck, and the priority has been to onboard all the team's top returners and build some chemistry in a scheme that is vastly different than what Illinois has run in the recent past.

"If he'd been with us all spring and summer ... I think he's an extremely talented player, extremely intelligent," Bielema said of Eberhart. "But he's probably not gonna get full clearance until the first week of the [Sept. 3 opener], so I think sometimes it's a little easier ... offensively to learn things quicker."

Wide receivers typically have a more compartmentalized role than that of a defensive back, particularly a DB in Hauck's scheme. If Eberhart can learn a package of plays in which he knows his routes and blocking responsibilities, and is able to get on the same page with quarterback Katin Houser, he's more likely to make a quick positive impact for the Illini than if he were trying to ingest all of Hauck's defense and play mistake-free on the other side of the ball.

Illinois is trying to balance its depth

Even in Hauck's five-back scheme, the secondary is one of the Illini's strongest, and perhaps deepest, position groups. Matthew Bailey is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree at safety. Mac Resetich is a trusted presence at the other deep spot. Xavier Scott, a future pro, can and will move around in the defensive backfield.

Meanwhile, the Illini have lost Hank Beatty, Justin Bowick, Ashton Hollins, Alexander Capka-Jones (and, don't forget, Malik Elzy) from last year's receiver corps. Hudson Clement and Collin Dixon provide a foundation of experience and talent, and several transfers were brought in to bolster the position. But the reality is, Illinois had a much greater need at Eberhart's "other position" than they did at safety.

"I have a lot of conversations every day that I always have a little bit of anxiousness to, and it's something I had been kind of thinking about," Bielema said of the notion of an Eberhart position change. "I know my offensive coaches definitely have been in my ear about it, and he had kind of made reference to a couple of the coaches, so I went in and had a conversation with our defensive coaches, and they definitely didn't want to go down that road.



"But on the flip side, Matt's a very accomplished player, and we probably have two or three guys who can back him up and play really good football."

College football has become a win-now game

In the game's new era, big NIL money and easy portal moves make no player safe from poaching. Eberhart was one of the bigger recruiting "gets" of Bielema's tenure in Champaign, but who's to say he couldn't get got by another program if his and Illinois' 2026 seasons aren't all he hoped they would be?



Rather than bury a difference-making athlete on the defensive depth chart as a freshman, why not at least consider him in another role if he has the ability to contribute there?



"I always say this: When I was growing up through this profession on the defensive side of the ball, I always saw players that I was coaching or that were around us that I thought could help us," Bielema said. "And one of my missions as a head coach was always to, if a player can help us win games, why is he standing on the sidelines? That's probably the genesis of it."

Bielema seemingly got enough buy-in from his staff, and he certainly got the reaction he wanted from Eberhart.

"He was smiling ear to ear," Bielema said. "I think he loves to have the ball in his hands. He loves playing defense, and I think he'll return. But if he goes over there and has great success, it's definitely a conversation we'll have."

Bielema implied he had entertained the idea of position multiplicity and had conversations with other players about the topic. He also reiterated that Eberhart's new position shouldn't be etched in stone.

"Nothing permanent," he said. "I told our offense he's on a six-month lease with a 12-month option. But we'll see where that one goes."