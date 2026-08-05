Illinois' Bret Bielema Provides Comprehensive Injury Update Ahead of 2026 Season

On Monday, exactly one month before Illinois will kick off its 2026 season against UAB, coach Bret Bielema addressed the media, offering a comprehensive update on Illini injuries (among other things). Here is the player-by-player breakdown from Bielema:

Bret Bielema addresses injuries across the Illinois roster entering the 2026 campaign

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dezmond Schuster, offensive lineman

“Dezmond Schuster wasn’t with us in the spring, but he’s really been with us,” Bielema said on Monday. “He didn’t get cleared until summer started. So, had to go through a few things there. [We] got a waiver for an extension of his time, to give him another year to play here with us. Super-excited to have him.”

Schuster has spent the past three seasons with the Illini, appearing in nine games between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns (he missed the 2023 season because of injury). He also spent two years at the JUCO level before transferring to Illinois.

Davon Grant, wide receiver

“Davon Grant, unfortunately, once he got here, he was a guy that had some things medically that we’ve never been able to clear the hurdle on,” Bielema said. “He’s kind of in a holding pattern right now. He won’t be able to play for us here at Illinois. There’s a couple things in front of him.

“I think he’s going to stay here, go to school, take a medical [redshirt]. But some things still to work through in that regard. Super-disappointed for him. It was a lot of conversations with him and his folks and medical people. But, ultimately, bottom line, safety for our players is the No. 1 priority.”

A member of the high school class of 2026, Grant was the No. 18-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois. Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and possessing elite vertical explosion, Grant came to the Illini projected as a high-upside “X” receiver.

Bielema said that Grant is currently taking online classes at home, but the program has “definitely expressed [that] we’re here for him in any way.”

Daniel Brown, linebacker

“Daniel Brown … I think we’ll actually get him cleared for practice on Wednesday,” Bielema said Monday.

In 2025, Brown played in nine games and registered two starts. He accumulated 11 tackles and one pass breakup.

Hudson Clement, wide receiver

Jacob Eberhart, defensive back

Nov 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) reacts after a catch and run during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Hudson Clement … he’s another guy that is going through protocol,” Bielema said. “Should be back with us here in the next week or two, but he’s going to be out right now. There’s probably about half a dozen guys – 10 guys. Jacob Eberhart’s very close to being cleared.”

Clement, who reeled in 36 catches for 454 yards and three touchdowns last season, is expected to be one of quarterback Katin Houser’s go-to weapons.

Meanwhile, Eberhart, is a heralded freshman whom the Illini landed over at least 40 other programs. He is a defensive back with exceptional athleticism (he ran track in high school) and tremendous size at his position (6-foot-4, 215 pounds).

Five Illini out for the season

“Jaylen Stewart had surgery on his hip and shoulder,” Bielema said. “Tanner Hollinger, Grant Smith, Erik Gayle … Cameron Brooks. So those are the five guys [out for the year].”