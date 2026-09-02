3 Things We Will Learn About Illinois Football In Season Opener vs. UAB

Illinois football’s 2026 campaign is set to get underway on Thursday at Gies Memorial Stadium vs. UAB (8 p.m., BTN). The season opener is far from a marquee clash, but it will tell us more than otherwise might be expected.

It’s our first look at a heavily restructured Illini squad, both in terms of roster and coaching staff. And although we may not see notable creativity (non-conference play is often quite vanilla), the season's first non-scrimmage action should give us some insight into other areas. Here are three things we expect to learn about Illinois on Thursday:

What Illinois vs. UAB game will reveal about the Illini

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of the defensive personnel

The talk of the town has been Illinois’ new 3-3-5 defensive scheme . Former Montana head coach Bobby Hauck has brought his novel scheme to Champaign, and the Illini seem to be excited about the challenges it will present – on the field and from a scouting standpoint – for opponents.

In Week 1, though, Illinois won't be turning over many of its cards. With Duke in Week 2 and an always-treacherous run of Big Ten matchups, the Illini aren’t aren't likely to show many – if any – of the tricks up their sleeve.

That means Illinois’ defense must rely on winning hat-on-hat matchups all night long. The corners need to be able to hold up in one-on-one matchups. Pass rushers need to showcase their individual talent and create pressure on the quarterback by beating blockers one-on-one.

Hauck isn't likely to scheme up many blitzes or confounding pre-snap looks or coverage schemes. No reason to reveal too much against a beatable Blazers squad. Players are going to have to make plays.

Against the top-end squads in the Big Ten (think Ohio State and Oregon), Illinois is going to want to have a full bag. So Thursday will be our first chance to see what the Illini's revamped personnel can create on their own.

Play-by-play consistency (or lack thereof) from the offensive line

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has raved about the communication and overall cohesion of his front five. Center Jake Renfro, who has played a lot of college football, is the anchor and is surrounded by a mishmash of players – each of whom brings a skill set or background that has tickled the Illini coaching staff.

But the key is going to be play-by-play consistency. Can skill and togetherness translate to minimized mistakes? Last year Illinois had its way with FCS opponent Western Illinois to kick off the 2025 season (a 52-3 win), yet quarterback Luke Altmyer was also sacked three times.

UAB, an FBS program, is going to be a much tougher foe than last year’s Week 1 opponent, but there is still no good reason the Illini should have much difficulty in pass protection Thursday.

Katin Houser’s comfort in the Illini offense

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) react against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to like on paper thus far: Katin Houser was voted as a captain by his teammates (he was the second vote getter on the team behind safety Matthew Bailey). Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. seems quite impressed by Houser’s football IQ, thoroughness and presence.

And we know Houser can sling it. He has shown that on more than one occasion in his four-year career thus far. To top it off, Bielema has noted how surprisingly mobile Houser has been.

But we won’t really know until we it in action on game day. Week 2 vs. Duke will reveal even more, but this wlil be our first glimpse at seeing how Houser handles it all. Is he as confident and poised as advertised? And, of the utmost importance, is he fully comfortable in the Illini system?

Illinois can survive a few bumps in Week 1, but the kinks need to be worked out for Duke – and certainly by the time the Illini travel to Columbus in Week 4. And it all starts with Houser, who, as the quarterback, has no choice but to be the heartbeat of Illinois’ offense. By all accounts, he’s ready for it. We'll know more after Thursday night.