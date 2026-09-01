Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Tight End Christian Abney

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior tight end Christian Abney. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Christian Abney | Tight end | Senior | No. 86

Hometown: Zionsville, Indiana



High school: Zionsville



Height: 6-foot-6



Weight: 260 pounds

Scouting report

Almost purely a blocking tight end, Abney offers minimal value from a pass-catching perspective. In 2025, despite suiting up in 12 games and starting in four, Abney totaled just one reception for 12 yards on the season.

But Abney earns snaps for a reason: As a blocker in both the run game and in pass protection, he is quite effective, making good use of his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame to keep defensive ends and edge rushers at bay.

Experience

Originally a quarterback in high school, Abney transitioned to tight end during his freshman campaign at Ball State, where he played in seven games and had three starts. In 2024, he played in 11 games and registered five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown before transferring to Illinois in the 2025 offseason.

With the Illini, Abney was a key member of the tight end unit, playing in 12 of 13 games. He may get a little more play in the passing game in 2026, but with Kaden Feagin having moved from running back to tight end, Abney will again be mostly focused on his role as a blocker.

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on his top trio of tight ends:

“We feel good about where we’re at with those three, because they keep getting better. Christian played a lot of football for us last year.”

2026 outlook

Feagin will be Illinois’ de facto pass-catching tight end in 2026, but Abney still should get loads of on-field action – and maybe even a number of starts. Illini coach Bret Bielema has spoken about his club leaning into more 12 personnel action. That, plus some early-season injuries at receiver, could open the door for Abney to share the field with Feagin fairly often.

Abney can serve as a safety valve in the passing game, but he will play a much larger role in protecting quarterback Katin Houser and hammering out lanes for Illinois' running backs. Abney's experience within the Illini system should be a huge plus, and he should be a veteran presence in the locker room.