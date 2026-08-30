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Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Quarterback Katin Houser

Houser, a transfer from East Carolina, will be a one-and-done Illini, but he is critical to the immediate future of the program
Jason Langendorf|
Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) react against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) react against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior quarterback Katin Houser. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Katin Houser | Quarterback | Senior | No. 4

Hometown: Anaheim, California

High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Scouting report

Katin Houser is a well-built pocket passer with plus mobility, the kind of quarterback who can lead a methodical game-winning drive that includes a 25-yard scramble. He has a strong, accurate arm, repeatable mechanics and excellent pre-snap recognition and real-time processing.

His physical attributes – which are good, and in some cases very good – often get overlooked because the coaches around him rave about his intangibles. He's confident, has a tireless work ethic and is an excellent communicator. His soft skills make him an ideal leader at quarterback.

Experience

Houser never got a chance to fully develop in the Big Ten, but he spent his first two college football seasons at Michigan State, where he showed promise. He ultimately chose to transfer, moving on to East Carolina, where he thrived over the past two seasons. He put it all together in 2025, combining productivity and big-play ability with efficiency. Houser led the Pirates to 17 wins over the past two seasons, including last year's 9-4 record and win over Pitt in the Military Bowl.

Year

Team

Games

Pass pct.

Passing Yards

Yards per attempt

Pass TDs

INTs

QB rating

Rushing yards

Rushing TDs

2022

Michigan State

2

50.0

2

1.0

0

0

58.4

13

0

2023

Michigan State

11

58.6

1,130

5.9

6

5

113.5

-12

2

2024

East Carolina

9

60.8

2,006

8.2

18

11

144.9

170

4

2025

East Carolina

12

65.9

3,300

8.1

19

6

146.3

193

9

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on Houser:

"We watched a lot of quarterbacks – Mike [Neu] and Art [Sitkowski] and Coach [Bielema] and I – and we just kind of kept coming back to him. We were just really drawn to him because of how decisive he was, the way he competed, his experience and obviously his physical skills."

2026 outlook

Few quarterbacks have had Luke Altmyer's impact at Illinois, so Houser arrives in Champaign from East Carolina at a critical moment. No player at the position has led the Illini to more wins in back-to-back seasons than Altmyer (19), yet there is a lingering sense that the program underperformed in 2025. Will Illinois football slip back toward Big Ten mediocrity, or can Houser help quickly pull together a revamped roster and keep the Illini trending in the right long-term direction? A senior, he will have just one season to get it right.

Illini fans have good reason to be optimistic. Houser and Altmyer are different players, but the East Carolina transfer has high potential to be an equally satisfying fit in Lunney's offense. Taken together, Houser's size, footwork, arm and IQ could make him an All-Big Ten-caliber quarterback in 2026 – though the Illini would likely accept him simply playing at a level that allows them to repeat last season's nine wins in what is expected to be something of a transition year.

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Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

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