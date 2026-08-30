Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Quarterback Katin Houser

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior quarterback Katin Houser. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Katin Houser | Quarterback | Senior | No. 4

Hometown: Anaheim, California



High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 225 pounds

Scouting report

Katin Houser is a well-built pocket passer with plus mobility, the kind of quarterback who can lead a methodical game-winning drive that includes a 25-yard scramble. He has a strong, accurate arm, repeatable mechanics and excellent pre-snap recognition and real-time processing.

His physical attributes – which are good, and in some cases very good – often get overlooked because the coaches around him rave about his intangibles. He's confident, has a tireless work ethic and is an excellent communicator. His soft skills make him an ideal leader at quarterback.

Experience

Houser never got a chance to fully develop in the Big Ten, but he spent his first two college football seasons at Michigan State, where he showed promise. He ultimately chose to transfer, moving on to East Carolina, where he thrived over the past two seasons. He put it all together in 2025, combining productivity and big-play ability with efficiency. Houser led the Pirates to 17 wins over the past two seasons, including last year's 9-4 record and win over Pitt in the Military Bowl.

Year Team Games Pass pct. Passing Yards Yards per attempt Pass TDs INTs QB rating Rushing yards Rushing TDs 2022 Michigan State 2 50.0 2 1.0 0 0 58.4 13 0 2023 Michigan State 11 58.6 1,130 5.9 6 5 113.5 -12 2 2024 East Carolina 9 60.8 2,006 8.2 18 11 144.9 170 4 2025 East Carolina 12 65.9 3,300 8.1 19 6 146.3 193 9

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on Houser:



"We watched a lot of quarterbacks – Mike [Neu] and Art [Sitkowski] and Coach [Bielema] and I – and we just kind of kept coming back to him. We were just really drawn to him because of how decisive he was, the way he competed, his experience and obviously his physical skills."

2026 outlook

Few quarterbacks have had Luke Altmyer's impact at Illinois, so Houser arrives in Champaign from East Carolina at a critical moment. No player at the position has led the Illini to more wins in back-to-back seasons than Altmyer (19), yet there is a lingering sense that the program underperformed in 2025. Will Illinois football slip back toward Big Ten mediocrity, or can Houser help quickly pull together a revamped roster and keep the Illini trending in the right long-term direction? A senior, he will have just one season to get it right.

Illini fans have good reason to be optimistic. Houser and Altmyer are different players, but the East Carolina transfer has high potential to be an equally satisfying fit in Lunney's offense. Taken together, Houser's size, footwork, arm and IQ could make him an All-Big Ten-caliber quarterback in 2026 – though the Illini would likely accept him simply playing at a level that allows them to repeat last season's nine wins in what is expected to be something of a transition year.