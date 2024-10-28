Week 9 Big Ten Football Recap: Illinois Outclassed By Oregon
It didn't take long to realize Illinois wasn't going to shock the world and upset No. 1 Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks scored on their first two drives and coasted to a 38-9 victory.
Tough loss for the Illini. But the good news is the entire program got to see firsthand where the bar is set in the Big Ten ... and what it's going to take to get to that level. Plus, even after losing, Illinois is still ranked No. 24 in both polls.
The Illini are 6-2, having lost only to top-ranked Oregon and No. 3 Penn State. And with upcoming games against Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Northwestern, 10 wins and a major bowl game are realistic goals.
Illinois has plenty to play for, even after being humbled in Eugene. Here are five other takeaways from Week 9 in the Big Ten:
5. Minnesota Has a Passing Attack?
Minnesota enters this week's trip to Champaign on a three-game winning streak. Plus, the Gophers' run-first offense is getting more balanced. Max Brosmer had his best game of the year in a blowout of Maryland, completing 26 of 33 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns (one apiece for Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer).
4. Kaleb Johnson Needs More Attention
It's never easy being a Hawkeyes running back. The lack of support from the passing game is maddening. But Johnson is making it work, leading the Big Ten in rushing and scoring. He has been the best back in college football not named Ashton Jeanty this season.
3. Ohio State's Ground Game
No one has a better running back situation than the Buckeyes. Yet they managed just 64 yards on 31 carries against the same Nebraska squad that Indiana gashed a week earlier. OSU had better address this quickly, because things won't get any easier this week in Happy Valley.
2. Indiana Wins Without Its QB
Even without Kurtis Rourke, the Hoosiers moved to 8-0 with a win over Washington. Tayven Jackson played well enough and the defense assumed a bigger role, getting two picks from D'Angelo Ponds. Winning wthout your most important player; another sign IU is more than just Cinderella this fall.
1. Penn State Has Mojo
Two games ago, Penn State rallied to beat USC in the Coliseum. This past Saturday, it defeated Wisconsin in Madison, even after losing Drew Allar to injury. The Nittany Lions are really starting feel it – and at the absolute perfect time as Ohio State prepares to visit State College in Week 10.