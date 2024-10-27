Illinois Football Postgame Injury Update: Receiver Pat Bryant and Others
With Illinois trailing 35-9 in one play early in the fourth quarter Saturday against Oregon, Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a pass over the middle of the field to receiver Pat Bryant, who caromed between two Ducks defenders and smacked the back of his head to the turf as he fell to the ground.
After being tended to by Illinois' medical staff, Bryant was helped off the field and immediately brought to the locker room. A concussion can't be diagnosed by observation, but Bryant appeared discombobulated after the play, and other players have suffered head trauma in collisions that appeared far less significant.
In addition to Bryant, three more Illini players were forced to exit the Oregon game due to injury.
CBS reporter Jenny Dell provided the following in-game updates:
Kaleb Patterson, defensive back
Patterson got twisted up on a play that resulted in a right shin injury. He later returned to the sideline in full uniform but without a helmet.
Tyler Strain, defensive back
Strain suffered a left ankle injury and was taped up by Illinois' medical crew. After Strain performed some sideline drills to test out his fitness, the trainer chose to hold him out for the game.
Malik Elzy, receiver
Elzy banged up his knee early in Saturday's game, but he quickly returned to action.
In his postgame press conference, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema briefly addressed the player injuries:
"Got several guys banged up," he said. "I don't really know anything, update-wise. Some guys with some head issues, some guys with some soft tissue things. I don't think there's anything too significant, as far as season-ending or anything like that."
Encouraging to hear, especially in the case of Bryant (not only because he's a critical piece, but because of the gravity of head injuries). Illinois counts on each one of the above players, and next week's home game against Minnesota will be the first important step in building back after Saturday's calamity in Eugene.