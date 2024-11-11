Big Ten Football Week 12 Power Rankings: Illinois Holding Steady
The good news (such as it is) about Illinois heading into its game Saturday against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium in Champaign: It still has a chance to finish the season as one of the best five teams in the 18-team Big Ten.
On the other hand, though? What has never been more obvious than it is heading into Week 12 is that the Big Ten is essentially a four-team football conference. Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State all remain squarely in position to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. But the best of the rest – Iowa, Minnesota and, if you want to include them, Washington and Michigan – all are spinning after losing in Week 11. And the Illini, who certainly belong with that latter group, exit a bye week on a two-game losing streak.
League-wide, the only hot team outside of the four heavyweights is UCLA, which has won three straight and moved up from 17th in these power rankings to eighth in the process. No one can accuse this Big Ten of being strong from top to bottom. Speaking of which, let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PURDUE (1-8, 0-6)
Second-year coach Ryan Walters is under extreme fire from fans of the Boilermakers. At best, there’s one winnable game left – and it definitely isn’t the one taking place this week.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Penn State (CBS).
17. MARYLAND (4-5, 1-5)
The Terrapins played as well as could have been expected at Oregon but still lost by 21. As moral victories go, it ain’t much.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Rutgers (FS1).
16. MICHIGAN STATE (4-5, 2-4)
Finishing with Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers at least gives the Spartans a reasonable shot at getting into a bowl game. It could be worse.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Illinois (FS1).
15. NORTHWESTERN (4-5, 2-4)
A team without a real stadium gets the Buckeyes at Wrigley Field next. When the Wildcats offense puts up a baseball score – three runs, maybe? – it might seem appropriate.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Ohio State.
14. RUTGERS (5-4, 2-4)
A tip of the helmet to the Scarlet Knights for upsetting Minnesota in Week 11. If you didn’t think they could do that, join the club.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 5 p.m. Saturday at Maryland (FS1).
13. NEBRASKA (5-4, 2-4)
Next to Michigan and USC, no team in the conference has been more disappointing than the Huskers. Lather, rinse, repeat – it’s just what they do.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday at USC (FOX).
12. WISCONSIN (5-4, 3-3)
These aren’t your father’s Badgers. Unless your father is in his mid-50s or older, in which case these totally are your father’s Badgers.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Oregon (NBC).
11. USC (4-5, 2-5)
When the Trojans have looked good – against LSU, Wisconsin, Penn State – it hasn’t been a bleak picture at all. But the atrocious record is what it is.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Nebraska (FOX).
10. MICHIGAN (5-5, 3-4)
The defense rose up in the second half at Indiana, but it wasn’t enough. Here’s a wacky thought: Maybe find a quarterback.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern.
9. WASHINGTON (5-5, 3-4)
Getting outgained by nearly 300 yards at Penn State hammered home the reality that the Huskies just weren’t ready to take on the physicality of the Big Ten. There’s always next year.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 8 p.m. Friday vs. UCLA (FOX).
8. UCLA (4-5, 3-4)
Wins at Rutgers and Nebraska and at home against Iowa were nothing to sneeze at. No matter what happens from here, Deshaun Foster’s first year as coach has been far from a flop.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 8 p.m. Friday at Washington (FOX).
7. ILLINOIS (6-3, 3-3)
A bye week helped on the injury front, and now there’s absolutely no excuse for not taking care of business. With Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern left, the Illini can – must – win out.
Polls: No. 34 coaches.
Next up: 1:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Michigan State (FS1).
6. MINNESOTA (6-4, 4-3)
Just when it seemed the Gophers were building to a peak, they crapped out at Rutgers. Not a good look.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 23 vs. Penn State.
5. IOWA (6-4, 4-3)
The Hawkeyes weren’t merely upset at UCLA; they were outplayed, period. The only way to view it is as a major failure.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 23 at Maryland.
4. PENN STATE (8-1, 5-1)
A Saturday appointment at Purdue is a gift from the football gods. The Nittany Lions are free to break a sweat if that’s their thing, but it won’t be necessary.
Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 5 coaches.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Purdue (CBS).
3. INDIANA (10-0, 7-0)
Lots of naysayers are pointing out that the Hoosiers still haven’t beaten a ranked opponent, but they keep lining ’em up and knocking ’em down. What else are they supposed to do?
Polls: No. 5 AP, No. 6 coaches.
Next up: Nov. 23 at Ohio State.
2. OHIO STATE (8-1, 5-1)
The Buckeyes are into a bye week before they have to face Indiana. Talk about a gift from the football gods. Everything is nicely in place.
Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 2 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern (BTN).
1. OREGON (10-0, 7-0)
The Ducks didn’t play their A-game against Maryland, hardly a big deal. Right now, the world is their oyster.
Polls: No. 1 AP, No. 1 coaches.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin (NBC).