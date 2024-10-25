Big Ten Football Week 9: Illinois' Gabe Jacas Leads Key Players to Watch
Illinois' success under coach Bret Bielema has been built on a mindset of physicality. The Illini will have to be extra physical in Week 9 to hand top-ranked Oregon its first loss of 2024.
The Oct. 12 Purdue anomaly aside, Illinois is 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) and ranked (No. 20) in large part because of the defense. That D must create chaos and prevent explosive plays on Saturday.
Enter Gabe Jacas, the Illini's best edge rusher and the player most likely to disrupt Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel's trademark poise.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Jacas is coming off his best game of the season, whipping the Michigan O-line for 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Jacas needs another game like he had against the Wolverines, or else Gabriel might pick apart the Illini D with help from one of his myriad playmakers, namely receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart.
Jacas is one of the Big Ten's spotlight players for Week 9. Here are five others to watch:
LB Mac Uihlein, Northwestern
Northwestern at Iowa might be this weekend's best game for run-stuffing linebackers ... and the worst one for points.
Hawkeyes Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson are better known, but Uihlein is playing at an All-Big Ten level in his debut as a starter. He leads the Wildcats with 46 stops and will have his eyes on Iowa's best weapon, running back Kaleb Johnson, all game.
QB Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland
It took a while for Mike Locksley to anoint a successor to Taulia Tagovailoa. Looks like he chose wisely in the summer.
Edwards is taking a head of steam into this week's trip to Minnesota. He's completing more than 70 percent of his passes, has accounted for 17 total touchdowns and just engineered a wild comeback win over USC.
LB Jordan Turner, Michigan State
Michigan has dominated Michigan State the past two seasons. But the Spartans have a golden opportunity to pick off the Wolverines on Saturday and build off last week's Iowa upset.
Turner was a great portal pickup for Jonathan Smith. The sixth-year senior leads MSU with 43 tackles and will play a pivotal role in keeping Michigan's offense from getting on track.
RB Tawee Walker, Wisconsin
Are the Badgers about to become the fly in the Big Ten ointment? Wisconsin has trucked its last three opponents, but No. 3 Penn State will be a significant step up in weight class.
Walker has been outstanding since Chez Mellusi was forced to retire, carrying the offense with 418 rushing yards and six TDs during the three-game winning streak.
QB Tayven Jackson, Indiana
The Hoosiers have hit their first speed bump of 2024 – a thumb injury to linchpin quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
With the college football world watching, Jackson is now being asked to keep the IU engine humming along, beginning with this week's visit from Washington. The sophomore has the talent, the locker room support and the valuable reps from a week ago to create a bridge to Rourke's return.