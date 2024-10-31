Illinois Coach Bret Bielema's Impressive History Against Minnesota
After taking a 38-9 beating from No. 1 Oregon in Eugene last Saturday, No. 24 Illinois (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) returns home Saturday to host Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) in Champaign (11 a.m. CT, on FS1).
In Illinois’ three games against Minnesota under coach Bret Bielema, the Illini haven’t lost – but Bielema’s success actually dates back much further than his days at Illinois.
During his tenure at Wisconsin, Bielema won all seven of his matchups against the Golden Gophers, bringing his career record against Minnesota to an unblemished 10-0.
Naturally, we consider that to be occasion enough to rank them all and share with you below (rankings and team records are from the end of each season):
10. November 17, 2007: No. 24 Wisconsin (9-4) at Minnesota (1-11), 41-34
In Bielema's second year in Madison, the Badgers allowed 500-plus yards of total offense and white-knuckled their way through a close shootout over a Gophers team that would win only one game.
9. November 15, 2008: Wisconsin (7-6) vs. Minnesota (7-6), 35-32
In Bielema's most disappointing season at Wisconsin, when it had been ranked 13th in the preseason poll only to finish 7-6, the Badgers needed a fourth-quarter rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit to squeak by at home.
8. October 3, 2009: No. 16 Wisconsin (10-3) at Minnesota (7-6), 31-28
The Badgers needed a massive performance out of running back John Clay, who rampaged for 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns to close out a narrow victory.
7. October 15, 2022: Illinois (8-5) vs. Minnesota (9-4), 26-14
Illinois' All-American workhorse running back Chase Brown had more than 40(!) carries and practically left tread marks on the visiting Gophers in what came to be the Illini's first winning season in more than a decade.
6. October 20, 2012: Wisconsin (8-6) vs. Minnesota (6-7), 38-13
In Bielema's last season in Madison, running backs James White and Montee Ball each carried for 150-plus rushing yards and combined for five touchdowns in an obliteration of Minnesota.
5. October 9, 2010: No. 7 Wisconsin (11-2) vs. Minnesota (3-9), 41-23
Behind another two-pronged rushing attack – this time with White alongside Clay – the Badgers ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns as both backs surpassed the century mark in run yards.
5. November 6, 2021: Illinois (5-7) at Minnesota (9-4), 14-6
In Bielema’s first season in Champaign, the Illini picked off Tanner Morgan twice and stifled a top-20 Gophers squad that came in on a four-game winning streak.
3. November 4, 2023: Illinois (5-7) at Minnesota (6-7), 27-26
The John Paddock drive. Replacing injured quarterback Luke Altmyer with less than two minutes to go, Paddock went 3-for-3 and led the Illini on an 85-yard drive, capped by a touchdown to receiver Isaiah Williams for the go-ahead score on the road.
2. November 12, 2011: No. 10 Wisconsin (11-3) at Minnesota (3-9), 42-13
Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns and only one incompletion while Wisconsin's ground game racked up almost 300 yards in an absolute thrashing of Minnesota en route to a Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl appearance.
1. October 14, 2006: No. 7 Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Minnesota (6-7), 48-12
In an all-around effort, Wisconsin put up over 400 yards of offense in a dominant victory over Minnesota, helping pave the way to an impressive final AP ranking of No. 7 in Bielema’s first year as a head coach.