3 Key Numbers to Watch for Illinois Football vs. Minnesota in Week 10
No. 24 Illinois (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) is coming off a 38-9 thrashing at the hands of No. 1 Oregon and will be trying to rediscover their rhythm Saturday in Champaign (11 a.m. CT, on FS1) when it welcomes PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten).
Minnesota is red-hot, having won three in a row, including a 48-23 bashing of Maryland last Saturday. The Gophers can become bowl-eligible with a win over the Illini this weekend.
With Illinois’ schedule easing up for the remainder of the season, Bret Bielema’s squad can finish the regular season at 10-2 and give itself a chance for the program's first 11-win season in school history. That said, the Illini first have to take down their toughest remaining opponent in Minnesota.
Here are three key numbers to watch this Saturday:
100
That’s the golden number for the Gophers' ground game. In all three of Minnesota's losses, its rushing attack was held below the century mark. Meanwhile, in four of their five wins, the Gophers surpassed 100 rushing yards. The Illini, currently giving up 155.8 per game, must do a far better job of shedding blocks, taking good pursuit angles and wrapping up than they did a week ago to ensure Oregon was a one-week blip.
340
The number of days since Illinois’ last home loss. Pretty impressive, yeah? Undefeated at Memorial Stadium in 2024, the Illini have been pretty dominant on Zuppke Field (aside from the Purdue nail-biter). With a couple of top-25 wins in Champaign already under their belts, they have a chance to finish a season undefeated on their home turf for the first time since 2001. There's still a ways to go before the Illini can think about threatening the program-best 11 consecutive home wins across the 1983 and '84 seasons.
15
Minnesota’s secondary has been a drive-killing machine, with 15 interceptions on the season (second among FBS programs). You know what that means: Illinois has to consistently create favorable down-and-distance situations, and quarterback Luke Altmyer must take care of the ball. All three of his interceptions this season have come in Illini losses – including two last week against Oregon. Illinois needs a bounce-back performance out of its star QB in order to take care of its business.