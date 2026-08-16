Why Bret Bielema Was 'Pissed Off' by a Preseason Award Watch List Snub

Preseason award watch lists are sugar candy for fans: They're sweet – but ultimately there isn't much substance there.



Sure, if a player cracks one, it means they're expected – key word: expected – to excel. But these preseason lists are often longer than the grocery list of a family of eight. Everyone and their brother seems to make the first one.

Well, almost everyone. In the case of the Jim Thorpe Award – handed out to the top defensive back in the country – neither of Illinois' top secondary stars, Xavier Scott or Matthew Bailey, could be found. Given that the list is 35 names long and both Scott and Bailey have a long track record of excellence, it’s safe to say that Illini coach Bret Bielema was … shall we say, baffled.

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'pissed off' by Xavier Scott, Matthew Bailey snubs

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema calls time out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Thorpe Award list, which is the best DB in college football, neither one of those guys were on it, which pissed me off,” Bielema told the assembled media on Thursday.

“Xavier was a finalist a couple years ago, and Matt Bailey – I didn’t know if I was going to get Matt Bailey back [because] he was ranked so high by NFL [scouts] a year ago. So I don’t know how two players from Tulsa can be on there and not one player from Illinois, but that’s a whole another conversation.”

Shots fired! Two Golden Hurricanes – cornerback Elijah Green and safety Zach Williams, for those interested – caught strays in Bielema's defense of his guys. Then again, the Illini coach wasn't wrong.

The names to know in 2026. 👀🏆 Meet the 35 defensive backs named to the 2026 @Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.



Who are you watching this season? 🏈#ThorpeAward #ThorpeAwardDBs #CollegeFootball #CFB #NCAAFootball pic.twitter.com/dqH2lrTAYP — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) August 12, 2026

Scott is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, and he entered last season as an All-American candidate. He wound up playing just three games in 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury. But there is no reason to believe he can’t ascend to his previous sky-high level of play . Even if Scott takes a slight step back from his 2024 production, he’ll still be a surefire top-35 defensive back in the country.

Meanwhile, Bailey is also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. Last season, he racked up a team-high 76 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He tacked on two pass breakups.

There may not be a more physical – or consistent – Big Ten tackler out of the secondary than Bailey. And his effectiveness in coverage isn’t far behind. In new Illini defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck's scheme, he could be unleashed as a playmaking weapon.

Let’s summarize: Scott and Bailey are two extremely experienced defensive backs from the top conference in the country – both of whom are two-time all-conference honorees in said league – and they play for a squad that has won 19 total games in the past two seasons.

Entering 2026, should they be considered two of the top DBs in the country? That would be a hard yes. Does the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list snub mean they aren’t? Not at all. But it does mean they’re overlooked on a national scale.

How Illinois' Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey may be deployed

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) runs toward Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scott and Bailey are different players, but each brings some of the same things to the table – anticipation, sure tackling and the ability to make plays on the ball. It's all enhanced by how many reps they have logged in game scenarios, much of them against Big Ten competition.

“I love that Xavier’s play experience is really helping him now,” Bielema said Thursday. “I’ve said this all along when I talk to NFL scouts: He literally can probably play all five DB positions. He’s super-intelligent, very versatile, extremely tough. He’s gritty.

“He’s been through it a little bit now. So I think the – not disappointments, but the adversity he’s had the last year … with an injury – I think that’s kind of helped define his edge. He’s been very, in my opinion, a welcome-back guy. He’s been very explosive on the field. Super-excited to see him back in the mix."

And although Bailey likely won't be left on an island to cover an opponent's best receiver very often, the facts that he and Scott can fill similar roles and Hauck likes to move personnel around on the field suggests the Illini are going to be a lot less predictable in 2026. Opposing coordinators and quarterbacks won't be able to simply program an offense to pick Illinois apart.

In a best-case scenario, the Illini defense will undergo a dramatic transformation for the better and both Scott and Bailey will receive individual national acclaim for their efforts as a result. Chances are, both would glady accept that in exchange for a spot on a preseason award watch list.