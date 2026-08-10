Illinois Football's Xavier Scott Is Back – And He's Ready for Any Role in 2026

Despite returning seven out of 11 defensive starters from 2024 to 2025, Illinois’ defense, which many expected to be a dominant force in 2025, took a step in the wrong direction last season.



Early on, the stars – Gabe Jacas, Xavier Scott, Dylan Rosiek and Matthew Bailey – were shining. And after allowing just 22 total points through three non-conference games, the Illini defense appeared poised to wreak havoc on the entire Big Ten.

But then Illinois entered its conference opener at Indiana without its premier secondary presence in Scott, who suffered an injury against Western Michigan a week earlier. The result: Sixty-three points from the Hoosiers and the start of a slow bleed for the Illini D.

Illinois football's defensive struggles without Xavier Scott in 2025

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) steps into the light on the tunnel before the start of a game with the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scott wound up being sidelined for the rest of the campaign. And at least partially as a result, for five straight games the Illini defense yielded more points in each outing than it had through its first three contests combined. By then, with a 5-3 record, the College Football Playoff dream scenario had been dashed.

Without Scott, the Illini defense became all too predictable. He was the Illini’s shutdown corner and a dynamic secondary defender who could move around in alignments and excel in various roles as needed. Scott can rush off the edge – or set the edge. He is an excellent open-field tackler. He is an elite man-to-man cover corner. Scott was essentially Illinois’ weakness-free, position-less defender capable of solving any problem – the Illini’s queen on the chess board.

But it isn’t Scott’s physical traits that make him so productive – at least not those alone. It’s also his intelligence and preparation. Few players anticipate as well as Scott – and that isn’t by coincidence.

Scott appears to control every imaginable controllable. His preparation is so thorough that Illinois may have additional depth in the D-line room … in the form of Scott himself.

Xavier Scott is ready for (literally) any role in 2026

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Illinois safety Xavier Scott speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Know both ins and outs of all the positions – that’s what I like to do,” Scott told the assembled media on Thursday. "Just know the whole defense in general. Not just corner or safety. I like to even know what the linemen are doing, even though I’m not going to play that position. I just want to know all those positions. So if [the team] needs me to play lineman, I’m going to get down there and know I could do my job.”

Playing for Bobby Hauck’s aggressive scheme in 2026 , Scott is likely going to be doing it all yet again: rushing the quarterback, blanketing receivers, reading and reacting from a number of areas of the field. The list goes on.

The Illini again have perhaps the Big Ten’s most versatile defensive pieces. And with Matthew Bailey and Juice Clarke also back, Illinois enters 2026 with an experienced – and dangerous – secondary.