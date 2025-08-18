Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Fantasy Outlook
It’s not every year that Illinois fans get to add a former Illini to their fantasy football roster and feel really good about it. But with coach Bret Bielema turning the tide in Champaign and turning Illinois into a program that churns out more next-level players – including at skill positions – you may be able to add a valuable pick to your team this year: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown.
The sophomore leap
Back in 2023, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Brown put together a modest NFL rookie season, with 44 carries for 179 rushing yards and one touchdown – as a receiver. But in 2024, after an injury thrust Brown into a full-time starting role, he exploded for 990 yards and seven touchdowns on 229 carries, while adding 54 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.
Chase Brown 2025 outlook
After impressing as a starter in 2024, Brown has fully taken over the role of the Bengals' backfield starter heading into 2025. Although Samaje Perine, whom the Bengals added this offseason, may challenge Brown for some touches, Perine seems more likely to spell Brown for occasional breathers than take any food off his plate. In fact, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher is already worried about wearing down his star back:
“I believe Chase Brown is a top-10 back in the league,” Pitcher told the Associated Press. "Certainly, you don’t want to burn the guy out. You also want to make sure your most explosive players are on the field and ready to touch the ball as many times as possible."
Chase Brown 2025 stat projections
Projection (2025)
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Rcpts
Reception Yards
Reception TDs
Fantasy Points (PPR)
ESPN
1,081
9
64
427
2
281.0
Illinois on SI
1,124
11
68
472
2
301.6
The Illinois on SI verdict
A true three-down back who checks nearly all the boxes, Brown has excellent fantasy football upside. He’s a threat both on the ground (4.3 yards per carry in 2024) and as a receiver (65 targets) – including around the end zone. At age 25, he is an ideal combination of proven and fresh-legged, with a coaching staff that seems determined to get the most out of him without pulverizing him into dust.
Also working in Brown’s favor is Cincinnati's revamped defense. After an abysmal 2024 season in which the team needed miraculous Joe Burrow performances just to stay in games, the Bengals' D appears ready for a bounce-back. If Cincinnati finds itself in the driver's seat more often in fourth quarters in 2025, that will translate to more carries in general (and more high-leverage work against gassed opposing defenses specifically) for Brown.
Brown’s fantasy range: No. 5-10 running back (Round 2-3)