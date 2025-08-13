Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Tanner Heckel
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive back Tanner Heckel. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Tanner Heckel | Defensive back | Sophomore | No. 20
Hometown: Lyndon, Kansas
High school: Lyndon
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Scouting report
Heckel is an exceptional athlete, a three-time All-State basketball player and track-and-field state champion back home in Kansas (where he won the state title in long jump and triple jump, and finished second in the 100-meter dash).
Although cornerbacks often make the transition to safety from high school to college, it doesn't frequently happen the other way around. Heckel's size is better suited for the edge, however, and Illinois' coaches believe he has the speed and explosiveness to contribute at corner. A gym rat, he already has plus strength and power at the position (which holds plenty of appeal in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme).
Experience
Heckel played eight-man football at Kansas, so his learning curve – on top of making the move from safety to cornerback – is a steep one. But his results speak for themselves. He was the 2023 Kansas 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year – Heckel scored 69 total touchdowns as a senior – while also collecting 81 tackles and seven interceptions.
He played in all 13 games in his first season at Illinois, almost exclusively on special teams. But the fact that he received reps as a freshman despite his lack of experience in 11-man football likely show how highly his physical gifts are thought of around the program.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
2
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"In the weight room, this guy can lift for days. I'm not lifting how he's lifting. He's just a guy who works hard, tries to do everything right, and when you do that, you've got a better chance of getting on the field," Illini cornerback Xavier Scott on Tanner Heckel, in a preseason interview with WCIA.
2025 outlook
Heckel has spoken about the need for more patience and better recognition in his move from safety to cornerback, but much of what his growth will come down to is repetitions – at any position. And because he's likely to line up in different spots and take on somewhat different roles in Henry's defense, time and experience playing football with greater numbers on the field at the FBS level will be his best teachers.
Heckel's physical gifts got him on the field last season, and in 2025 it will be his preparation and decision-making that decide whether he stays there and begins expanding his role. If he responds well as a sophomore, he could climb into a starting spot in 2026.