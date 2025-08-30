Chase Brown on Illinois Football's Rise: 'This Was Always the Vision'
Illinois' season opener against Western Illinois in Champaign wasn’t quite sold out, but the game brought 56,040 fans to Champaign’s Memorial Stadium seats for an FCS opponent on a weeknight when many football fans are occupied with high school ball. It has been decades since Illinois football entered a season with the expectations currently surrounding the program – and that naturally drew fans from all over central Illinois (and beyond) to 1402 South First Street on Friday night.
Among those onlookers were some prestigious former Illini – both from the hardwood and the gridiron. Not only did the 2004-2005 basketball team return for a 20-year reunion, but2025 NBA draft pick Will Riley also made the trek back to Champaign.
To top it off, none other than Illinois’ very own Chase Brown (now with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals), was in attendance. The current buzz surpasses anything the former All-American running back saw during his days in orange and blue, and it’s safe to say he couldn’t be more pleased with the new era the program appears to be embarking on.
Illini crowd rises to the occasion
“Seeing Week 1 like this, almost sold out, that’s just a real tribute to how far this program’s come,” Brown told WCIA 3 on Friday. "Always love coming back home, and then seeing it like this is extra-special."
To offer some perspective, in Brown’s first-ever outing with Illinois (back in 2019), only 30,654 fans took in the Illini victory over Akron to kick off the season. And in Brown’s first game with coach Bret Bielema at the helm, there were just 41,064 fans in attendance for the 2021 season opener – and that one came against Nebraska.
Still, in the eyes of Brown, reaching this point has always been the expectation, not some far-off dream, ever since Bielema took over:
“It was always the vision, as soon as Coach B came in here, that was the vision for everybody," Brown said. "But, you know, when you win football games, this is what you get, so I’m really proud of everyone in the building, seeing how far they’ve come."
With a pair of Illinois 2025 home games already sold out (Western Michigan and Ohio State) and the USC contest nearing that status, it’s clear the Illini fanbase wasn’t just eager for the opener but is champing at the bit to see its team in action at every possible turn. But to ensure that becomes the status quo, the Illini now have to keep up the momentum and prove 2024 wasn’t an anomaly.