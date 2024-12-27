Citrus Bowl: Illinois Football vs. South Carolina Watch Parties
Illinois football fans who still have hopes of trsveling to Orlando, Florida, to watch the No. 21 Illini (9-3) take on No. 14 South Carolina (9-3) on New Year's Eve (Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT) are going to find that prospect increasingly complicated – or at least increasingly expensive.
But as of the time of this posting, tickets to the game in the designated I Block section were still available. Fans who don't make the game can still soak up the sun and the orange-and-blue environment in Orlando, starting with a pep rally at Pointe Orlando on Monday at 3 p.m. CT..
Tuesday will feature a pregame party at Tinker Field, just outside Camping World Stadium, starting three hours before kickoff. At 11:45 a.m. CT, the Illini Walk will take place outside the Stadium. at Gate D, where the Drumline and Marching Illini will perform as players, coaches and staff make their arrivals.
Of course, not everyone is in a position to make the trip. But with a number of watch parties scheduled across the country, Illini fans near and far will have opportunities to gather, make merry and take in the game.
Locals can likely wander into nearly any sports bar or watering hole in Champaign-Urbana to enjoy the game, but for the full Illini experience, fans can purchase a ticket to the Illini women's basketball team's New Year's Eve matchup against Washington (11 a.m. CT) and stay after for a State Farm Center Citrus Bowl watch party featuring the game broadcast on arena video boards. All Illini football season ticket holders will receive free entry to the women's hoops game.
Can't make it to Orlando or U-C to take part in the festivities? Find a Citrus Bowl watch party near you below:
- Austin (Pluckers Wing Bar)
- Charlotte, North Carolina (Jocks & Jills Sports Bar)
- Chicago (multiple)
- Dallas (The Grind Burger Bar)
- Houston (at Jake's)
- Houston (at Big Z's)
- Madison, Wisconsin (Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar)
- Phoenix (K O'Donnell's Sports Bar and Grill)
- San Diego (multiple)
- San Francisco (Underdogs Cantina)
- St. Louis (Paddy O's)
And if you know of an Illini Citrus Bowl watch party gathering in your area that isn't listed above, message here with a link to event information and we'll add it to the list.