Illinois Football Signs Playmaking Transfer Receiver Justin Bowick
Even with a 10-win season still in the balance and a season-culminating matchup against No. 14 South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve on the horizon, Illinois and coach Bret Bielema remained busy on the recruiting trail over the weekend.
After signing NIU transfer quarterback Ethan Hampton on Thursday, Illinois took care of critical skill position pieces, specifically on offense, while likely receiving good news for its defense, too. A quick recap of the moves and what they may mean for the Illini:
Justin Bowick, WR, Ball State
On Saturday afternoon, Illinois signed former Ball State wideout Justin Bowick. Bowick, a Georgia native, made the news official on X. before 2:30 p.m. ET.
"Let's get it," Bowick tweeted.
Bowick will come to Champaign after spending one season at Ball State and his previous two seasons at Eastern Illinois. An injury kept Bowick sidelined for six games this season (2024), but he was able to showcases glimpses of potential late in the year upon his return. He caught 20 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns in just four games.
Despite his injury, Bowick's receiving yards and touchdowns were good enough to rank third-best on the team. His season highlight was an eight-reception, 171-yard performance (with a touchdown) in a 27-21 loss to Miami (Ohio).
A junior with two years of eligibility remaining, Bowick gives the Illini a combination of experience and upside as they prepare for life after Pat Bryant, their All-Big Ten receiver and offensive catalyst. Bryant opted out of the Citrus Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft and signing with an agent.
Curt Neal, DL, Wisconsin
Although unofficial, former Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Curt Neal is expected to remain in the Big Ten and transfer to Illinois, according to 247 Sports national recruiting insiders Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.
Neal played in every game for the Badgers this season, accumulating 14 tackles and half a sack. In his first two years in Madison, he tallied a combined 16 tackles and showed flashes of his four-star athleticism off the ball.
If Neal were to sign with Illinois, it likely wouldn't come as a surprise given Bielema's ties to Wisconsin (where he served as head coach from 2006-2012) and his emphasis on recruiting the Midwest.
Like the rest of college football, Illinois must take a brief break from recruiting as the portal closes next Saturday.