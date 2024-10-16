Illinois Football: K David Olano Recognized for Week 7 Heroics Against Purdue
Illinois is getting key contributions from every area of the depth chart this fall, including special teams.
Sophomore kicker David Olano was one of the unsung heroes in Saturday's thrilling overtime win against Purdue, which recaptured the Cannon Trophy for the Illini.
Olano, a native of Naperville, Illinois, connected on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a clutch 38-yarder at the end of regulation to send the game into extra sessions. Olano also nailed the decisive extra point attempt that gave Illinois its first home win over the Boilermakers since 2010.
For his efforts, Olano was recognized as a Lou Groza Award "Star of the Week." The Lou Groza Award has been given out each year since 1992 to college football's most outstanding kicker.
Olano is off to a terrific start in his second season in Champaign. After serving as Caleb Griffin's backup and an occasional kickoff specialist last year, he has taken over placekicking duties this fall.
Olano has connected on 10 of 12 field-goal tries in 2024, including a long of 50 yards, and he has been perfect on all 21 extra point attempts. With 51 points, he ranks second among all Big Ten kickers, behind USC's Michael Lantz.
Olano and the No. 22 Illini host No. 24 Michigan this Saturday in a battle of ranked Big Ten teams.