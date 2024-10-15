Illinois Football Week 8 Bowl Projections: Where Could the Fighting Illini Land?
Illinois is 5-1 after a ridiculously close shave against Purdue that did zilch to improve the reputation of this year’s team. On the other hand, the Illini are one win from bowl eligibility, and that’s cool. Bowl opportunities don’t exactly grow on trees in Central Illinois.
As of Week 8, the Big Ten has three teams – Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State – in most College Football Playoff projections. Indiana is unbeaten and looking spiffy, too, and there’s no reason Iowa shouldn’t finish 10-2 and give itself a shot. There will be a bunch of slots to fill, regardless, based on the conference’s bowl ties: the Citrus (vs. the SEC), ReliaQuest (SEC), Duke’s Mayo (ACC), Music City (SEC), Pinstripe (ACC), Guaranteed Rate (Big 12) and Quick Lane (MAC).
Here’s where some of the leading prognosticators have the Illini pegged right now:
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 3: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has them facing Virginia, and both CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford have them pitted against Virginia Tech.
Pinstripe Bowl, New York, Dec. 28: Both ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura have the Illini projected to meet Syracuse.
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 31: A game against Ole Miss would be daunting but exciting. This is what USA Today’s Erick Smith has projected as of Week 8.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Dec. 26: College Football News is predicting the Illini will run into Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ neck of the desert.
The 22nd-ranked Illini have an opportunity Saturday against 24th-ranked Michigan (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) to move up in the projections world, one would think. The Wolverines are favored by a field goal.