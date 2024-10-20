Watch: Illini Backup QB Donovan Leary Connects for Key Two-Point Conversion
In Saturday's showdown between No. 22 Illinois and No. 24 Michigan in Champaign, the Illini were nursing a wobbly 13-7 lead and saw their first drive coming out of halftime stall, with the Wolverines seemingly forcing a three-and-out – a stop UM desperately needed.
But Illinois special teams coordinator Robby Discher had a trick up his sleeve. On fourth-and-7, with punter Hugh Robertson convincingly selling the fake, Illini tight end Tanner Arkin – who had already hauled in a catch for a score in the second quarter – was able to knife through Michigan’s punt return squad for a massive and crucial 36-yard pickup.
A few plays later, quarterback Luke Altmyer was able to sneak into the end zone. Diving hard into the teeth of Michigan's monstrous defensive front, Altmyer was thumped and saw his helmet come off in the interaction.
By rule, Altmyer was forced to sit out a play for losing his lid. But it didn’t affect head coach Bret Bielema’s decision to go for two, and his confidence in Altmyer's backup, Donovan Leary, ultimately paid off.
Coming in for his lone play of the game, Leary was unfazed, standing patiently and comfortably in the pocket. Scanning his options, he found – and connected with – receiver Zakhari Franklin in the back corner of the end zone on a dime of a throw.
Franklin, after initially bobbling the catch, was able to reel it in and get a foot down as multiple Wolverines defenders in the immediate area could only watch.
Increasing their lead to 21-7, the Illini went on to close out the game by the same score.
With an impressive showing, the Illini moved to 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) and now turn their attention to No. 2 Oregon for yet another Top 25 matchup next Saturday in Eugene.