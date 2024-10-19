Illini now

Illinois vs. Michigan Football: Week 8 Live Game Blog and Updates

Follow along as the No. 22 Illini host the No. 24 Wolverines in Memorial Stadium's Rededication Game

Jason Langendorf

The sun sets over Memorial Stadium's west bleachers during Illinois' 30-28 win over Toledo on Sept. 2, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
The sun sets over Memorial Stadium's west bleachers during Illinois' 30-28 win over Toledo on Sept. 2, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. / University of Illinois
In this story:

Join us when No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) swings open the doors at Memorial Stadium on the occasion of its 100-year anniversary rededication for No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and a 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS) kickoff in Champaign.

What to Know:

Latest weather

Sunny, 69 degrees, 3 mph SSW wind (two hours before kickoff)

How to Watch

If you won't be at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, here's how you can still tune in.

Injury updates

Latest odds

  • Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Michigan -4.5
  • Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 44.5 points

Our Best From Week 8

• Saturday marked the rededication of Memorial Stadium – 100 years and one day from its original dedication on October 18, 1924. Legendary Illini running back Red Grange made that day's game – also against Michigan – even more special with one of college football's greatest-ever performances.

• Illinois coach Bret Bielema appears to have brought the program to the cusp of something the Illini haven't known in decades – national significance and elite competitiveness. Does Bielema have the tools to turn Illinois football into a college football powerhouse?

• We're halfway through the 2024 college football season, so that can mean only one thing: midseason awards. Find out which Illini standouts we identified as shining the brightest through the season's midway mark.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Faces Crucial Test Against Michigan in Week 8

Three Michigan Quarterbacks? Bret Bielema Expects Illinois to See Them All

Illinois Football vs. Michigan in Week 8: Friday Injury Report

Published |Modified
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

Home/Football