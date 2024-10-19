Illinois vs. Michigan Football: Week 8 Live Game Blog and Updates
Join us when No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) swings open the doors at Memorial Stadium on the occasion of its 100-year anniversary rededication for No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and a 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS) kickoff in Champaign.
What to Know:
Latest weather
Sunny, 69 degrees, 3 mph SSW wind (two hours before kickoff)
How to Watch
If you won't be at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, here's how you can still tune in.
Injury updates
Latest odds
- Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Michigan -4.5
- Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 44.5 points
Our Best From Week 8
• Saturday marked the rededication of Memorial Stadium – 100 years and one day from its original dedication on October 18, 1924. Legendary Illini running back Red Grange made that day's game – also against Michigan – even more special with one of college football's greatest-ever performances.
• Illinois coach Bret Bielema appears to have brought the program to the cusp of something the Illini haven't known in decades – national significance and elite competitiveness. Does Bielema have the tools to turn Illinois football into a college football powerhouse?
• We're halfway through the 2024 college football season, so that can mean only one thing: midseason awards. Find out which Illini standouts we identified as shining the brightest through the season's midway mark.