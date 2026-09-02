How EA Sports' 'College Football 27' Predicts Illinois’ 2026 Season

With the Illini set to kick off yet another football season on Thursday, we decided to fire up the trusty XBox – specifically EA Sports' "College Football 27" – to learn whether the true-to-life video game could give us an early look at what Illinois' 2026 season may bring.

No more waiting.

It’s game week. pic.twitter.com/3Jzim2EGcl — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) August 31, 2026



(Note: Rankings below are determined by the simulation and don't necessarily reflect current AP rankings.)

Week 1: Illinois (0-0) vs. UAB (0-0)

Illinois 23, UAB 17

Illinois starts off the season with a bit of a stumble out of the gate, hanging on to sneak by a UAB team it should instead handle by at least a couple touchdowns.

Week 2: Illinois (1-0) vs Duke (1-0)

Illinois 38, Duke 36

After struggling in Week 1, the Illini pick up a huge power conference win against the defending ACC champs.

Week 3: Illinois (2-0) vs. Southern Illinois (0-2)

Illinois 38, Southern Illinois 21

The Illini open up a huge lead early and build on it to enter Big Ten play at a perfect 3-0.

We love summer, but we’ve got the itch for football. pic.twitter.com/hRimWZGgd7 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) August 30, 2026

Week 4: Illinois (3-0) at No. 1 Ohio State (3-0)

Ohio State 24, Illinois 17 (2OT)

Perfection wasn't meant to be for Illinois, but there’s no shame in taking top-ranked Ohio State to double overtime before falling 24-17.

Week 5: Illinois (3-1) vs. Purdue (1-3)

Purdue 41, Illinois 38

In a shocker, the Illini fall to the lowly Boilermakers at home. If this comes to pass in real life, something will have gone very wrong in Champaign.

Week 6: Illinois (3-2) at Michigan State (3-2)

Illinois 21, Michigan State 13

The Illini bounce back after two tough losses with a big road triumph in East Lansing.

Week 7: Bye

The Illini check into their off week at 4-2 and in a decent spot to make a late playoff push, starting with a huge showdown against Oregon.

Week 8: Illinois (4-2) vs. No. 19 Oregon (4-2)

Oregon 31, Illinois 26

Oregon's two early losses proved misleading, as the Ducks control this game for three quarters before holding off a furious Illinois comeback late.

Week 9: Illinois (4-3) at Maryland (3-4)

Illinois 36, Maryland 35

The Illini bounce back from a tough loss by heading east and pulling out a tight win against an underrated Terrapins squad.

Week 10: Illinois (5-3) vs No. 5 Nebraska (7-1)

Nebraska 52, Illinois 7

The Illini run into a Cornhuskers squad firing on all cylinders, losing an important game in blowout fashion.

Week 11: Illinois (5-4) at No. 20 UCLA (7-2)

UCLA 31, Illinois 14

Another Illini West Coast trip ends in embarrassment as the Bruins, who won all of three games in 2025, dominate in Los Angeles.

Week 12: Illinois (5-5) vs Iowa (4-6)

Iowa 31, Illinois 7

The Illini lose their third straight game to a middling Iowa squad as their bowl game hopes now hinge entirely on securing the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

Week 13: Illinois (5-6) at Northwestern (7-4)

Northwestern 31, Illinois 28

The Illini are competitive but drop their final game in 2026, falling short of a postseason appearance.

Illinois football's 2026 results

Record: 5-7

Even for a pessimistic Illinois football fan, the virtual 2026 season above would rate as a massive disappointment. After a promising start, Illinois struggled to turn close games into wins and ultimately finished 5-7, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

For an Illinois program entering a transition year but that has seemingly reached new heights under coach Bret Bielema, a five-win season would represent a giant step backwards. For Illini Nation, the hope is simple: that EA Sports' newest college football title is a glitchy, unreliable predictor of things to come.