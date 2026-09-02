Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Center Jake Renfro

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini center Jake Renfro. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser.

Jake Renfro | Center | Seventh year | No. 59

Hometown: Mokena, Illinois



High school: Providence Catholic



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 320 pounds

Scouting report

At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Jake Renfro is an absolute unit – even by Power Conference center standards. Pass protection is Renfro’s calling card (it isn’t a coincidence the Illini made him a major priority). He gets off the ball quickly, has strong hands and can neutralize bull rushes, forklifts, swim moves and everything in between.

By all accounts, he also appears to be a top-notch communicator – which should be a major help for an Illinois front five that, at least from the outside looking in, was short on vocal leadership in 2025.

In the run game, Renfro is at his best blocking up plays between the hashes. A straight-line bruiser, he bulldozes defenders and can, on occasion, effectively wall off on the second level on halfback dives, inside zones and draws.

Experience

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying: Experience is the name of the game in the present state of college sports. And it doesn't get any more experienced than Renfro, who is entering his seventh season of college football. Renfro has been a starter since his freshman season (35 career starts under his belt), held back only by injuries.

In his first season at Cincinnati, Renfro was a member of an offensive line named as a Joe Moore Award semifinalist. By 2022 (still at Cincinnati), he was an All-Conference first team honoree. And in 2024 at Wisconsin, Renfro gave up just one sack and had the fifth-highest blocking grade in the Big Ten (both statistics per PFF).

Media highlights

What they're saying

“Coach [Hayden] Fry always used to say that you build a team from inside out,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said in a press conference in mid-August. “And I think our center, Jake Renfro, is playing at a really, really high level.”

2026 outlook

This tells you everything you need to know: Renfro, in his first season as an Illini, was voted as one of the six captains on the team. He isn’t just experienced – he is proven beyond a doubt.

Beyond that, Renfro evidently has a presence about him that has won over both the coaching staff and his teammates. He’ll be snapping the ball to fellow transfer Katin Houser , who will also have just one year to leave a legacy in Champaign.

Renfro is one of the primary reasons Illinois’ offensive line could outplay expectations and, ideally, surpass the performance of the hyped 2025 unit. At the very least, Renfro will fulfill his responsibilities, protecting Houser, springing running backs Ca’Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery up the middle and serving as one of the most trusted and respected voices in the locker room.