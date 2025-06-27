Illini now

Alabama Beats out Illinois Football on Recruiting Trail Yet Again

Illini target Mack Sutter – the state of Illinois' top-rated prospect – announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Illinois has already landed impact prospect after impact prospect this offseason, putting together a loaded 2026 recruiting class.

The Illini were seeking to add to that crew with four-star in-state tight end Mack Sutter, who on Thursday picked between his final four of Illinois, Alabama, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

As a junior at Dunlap (Illinois) last year, Sutter wrangled 35 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in just 10 games. Tabbed as the nation’s 82nd-ranked overall recruit and the top player in the state of Illinois, Sutter would have been the Illini’s top-rated recruit – but instead pledged his talents to SEC powerhouse Alabama.

In the past week or so, the Illini and Crimson Tide have duked it out over a pair of prospects – and the latter program has been victorious in both. Less than a week ago, Alabama flipped Illinois running back commit Javari Barnett.

Now Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff have earned the commitment of Sutter, yet another sign the Illini – despite moving up in the college football world – haven't quite reached “premier” status yet.

Fortunately, coach Bret Bielema and his staff still have an opportunity to lock down a high-quality in-state tight end in Mt. Zion’s JC Anderson. The state’s No. 3-rated recruit and No. 2 tight end is set to make his decision – between Ole Miss, Auburn and Illinois – on July 1.

