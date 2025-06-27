Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Raises Concerns Over Player Tampering
In today’s college football landscape, the transfer portal has become as competitive as the game itself. With NIL money flowing and roster spots constantly shifting, the pressure to retain top talent has never been higher – even for programs that already have them on campus.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema recently shed light on this growing tension during a recent appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast with Rob Stone, Mark Ingram and Urban Meyer. While discussing the realities of roster management, Bielema hinted at possible tampering in the case of former Illini running back Josh McCray, who transferred to Georgia earlier this offseason.
“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said. “You know, somehow he found his way to the portal, and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don't know how that happened, but it's crazy.”
The comment quickly caused a stir around college football circles, with many interpreting it as a veiled accusation against Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff. McCray, who had battled injuries during his time in Champaign but was considered a strong power-back option, officially entered the portal on April 18 and committed to Georgia just two days later.
Bielema did say later in the podcast that "he wishes Josh all the best, and he took advantage of that opportunity." He also took to social media to clarify his comments, noting that Illinois had supported McCray through the process and that he wasn’t accusing anyone directly of wrongdoing.
Still, the situation underscores a key issue in today’s college game: the line between recruitment and tampering is blurrier than ever. Even Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer – who returned despite being courted by other schools – wasn’t immune. He reportedly had offers to return to the SEC, but he decided to turn them down and chase history with Illinois.
In the new portal era, nothing is guaranteed. And as Bielema's comments suggest, schools will have to continue working overtime just to keep top talent in their program.