Former Northern Illinois QB Ethan Hampton Signs With Illinois
Three-star transfer quarterback Ethan Hampton signed with Illinois and coach Bret Bielema for 2025. The news was initially reported by 247 Sports' Illini Inquirer on Thursday morning.
Hampton was previously committed to playing for Wake Forest, but he changed his mind due to "recent circumstances," likely referencing the Demon Deacons' coaching search, which ended Wednesday when Jake Dickert was hired to replace Dave Clawson.
Hampton comes to Champaign with one year of eligibility left. He spent the past four seasons at NIU and was the Huskies' starter in 2024. Hampton's career highlight thus far saw him lead the Huskies to an upset of then-No. 5-ranked Notre Dame in September.
Hampton completed 144 of 247 passes for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, finishing with a 44.1 QBR.
Hampton (6-foot-3, 216 pounds), who attended Aurora Christian Schools (Aurora, Illinois) before his stretch in DeKalb, will get to finish his college career in state with the Illini.
In a recent press conference, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said he is pleased with what the transfer portal had to offer in terms of allowing Illinois to optimize its quarterback situation.
"We're always trying to figure out what that best solution is for each position ... and it looks different for each cycle, each year," Lunney said.
"And to be successful [at that position], you've gotta have depth, you've gotta have a broad spectrum of talent and a wide range of experience for that room to be healthy."
Although Hampton will likely serve as a backup given that Luke Altmyer will return for his senior season, his signing brings the kind of experience and depth that offers peace of mind.
The Illini (9-3) are on the verge of a 10-win season, which will be their first in more than a decade if they are able to knock off South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.
The transfer portal window closes Dec. 28 before briefly re-opening next spring, giving Illinois an even greater opportunity to add to a sophomore- and junior-heavy roster, as noted by Bielema Tuesday.
For now, Illinois' attention will continue to be split between preparing for postseason play and building for future seasons.