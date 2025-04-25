Record-Breaking Illinois Kicker Ethan Moczulski Finds New College Home
Sometimes, a good swift kick – aimed accurately – can decide a football game. In those moments, having a great placekicker makes up the difference between a win and a loss.
Last season Illinois was fortunate enough to have not one but two kickers it could rely on, David Olano and Ethan Moczulski. But on any team, it's usually just one kicker who gets to shine.
So it should have come as no surprise when Moczulski entered the portal in the spring window or, on Friday, when he chose to transfer to Washington.
A Washington native, Moczulski played his freshman season for Texas A&M, then transferred to Champaign for his sophomore year. He showcased his power as the Illini's kickoff specialist and long-distance field-goal kicker last season, but he wasn't likely to overtake the metronomic Olano (16-for-19 on field goals, including 11-for-11 inside 40 yards, in 2024) for more opportunities next season.
Moczulski made only one field goal for the Illini – he attempted two, both on attempts of longer than 50 yards – but the make was a real doozy.
Against Central Michigan in Week 3 last season, Illinois faced a third-and-7 from the Chippewas' 41-yard line with seconds remaining in the first half. Instead of going for a Hail Mary, coach Bret Bielema elected to go for the 59-yard field goal attempt. Rather then sending Olano on the field, it was Moczulski – known for his big leg – who got the call.
Good decision. Moczulski hammered the field goal – and with plenty of room to spare. Although he wasn't called upon much the rest of the season, he was a scoring weapon Bielema and the Illini knew they could consider turning to whenever the offense crossed midfield.
Now part of a Huskies team only two years removed from a national title game appearance, Moczulski should have plenty of opportunities to shine. Even as he leaves Champaign behind, he has carved out a little piece of Illini history for himself that figures to endure.