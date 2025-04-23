Luke Altmyer Confirms Return to Illinois, Rejects Tennessee Rumors
In an era when the transfer portal is as accessible as public transportation – and is used almost as often – Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has stood out for his loyalty and commitment to the program.
After announcing he would return to Champaign for his senior season back in December, Altmyer found himself in the same position this week after rumors swirled that he was being targeted by the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina.
On Tuesday, per On3, Altmyer again announced that he wasn't going anywhere and would return to Champaign and the Illini for his senior season.
Altmyer, a Mississippi native, first announced his return at an Illini basketball game – ironically, a matchup against Tennessee. But after Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the portal in search of a new landing spot, Knoxville suddenly became all the talk as a potential new home for Altmyer.
Tennessee is a very good program in college football's best conference (the SEC), located in a region where football is king. After making the College Football Playoff last season, the Volunteers are primed to contend again – even after losing Iamaleava. Altmyer might have been the piece that put UT over the top – which the program likely would have considered to be worth the $2 million-plus per year the Vols were prepared to pay Iamaleava. according to the New York Post.
It isn't clear whether coach Josh Heupel or the Vols made contact with Altmyer, but the package they might have offered would have been significant. A move closer to home, contending for a national championship where football is the main draw and a potential pay raise would have been enough to convince many players to dive into the portal. But Altmyer chose Illinois.
After throwing for 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season (not to mention winning the hearts of the Illini faithful), Altmyer will run it back one more time in Champaign. It's huge news for coach Bret Bielema – even if he had previously thought his starting quarterback was locked in for 2025.
And with so many other impact contributors returning from last year's 10-win season to join Altmyer, it's the Illini who are eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff and national contention.