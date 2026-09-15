Illinois Fans Shouldn't Let One Loss Make Them Forget What Bret Bielema Has Built

There’s no way around it: Saturday at Gies Memorial Stadium was bad. Illinois football left a lot on the table against Duke . And that falls on coach Bret Bielema, who, to his credit, pointed the finger back at himself in his postgame press conference.

The 2026 campaign is almost certainly going to be a regression from 2024 and 2025 – and that is despite the Illini having perhaps a stronger offense than they had in either of those years.

Illinois football's ugly start to 2026 deserves to be called out

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after a 31-27 loss to the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main culprit: Illinois’ inept defense. To clarify, it’s far too early to call defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck a bad hire, but it’s fair to say the Illini defense will, at the very least, go through some suffering – and maybe all year – in Hauck’s system. Whether it’s the scheme, the player fits or the personnel itself, something isn’t working.

Oh, but Illinois just has to tackle, right? Well, even if that were the case – and, yes, tackling is a problem for the Illini – that area still falls on Hauck. Beyond that, the communication issues and defensive penalties must be fixed in a hurry.

But Hauck only shares in the blame. Everything circles back to Bielema. It was his choice to bring on Hauck and the 3-3-5, and as the head coach of a program, it’s Bielema’s responsibility to help diagnose the problems and aid his coaches in solving them.

So let’s be crystal clear: The 1-1 start to Illinois’ season and the thoroughly discouraging outlook for the remainder of the year – is a bowl game the only achievable goal? – falls squarely on Bielema’s shoulders.

Just don't forget: Bret Bielema has transformed Illinois football

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shakes hands with the crowd before an NCAA game against UAB at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we go running the head coach out of town, though, let’s rewind the tape for a moment. You’ve likely heard the story, but it’s a great time to listen again: From 2000 to 2021, when Bielema arrived in Champaign to take over the program, Illinois football had won eight games in a season just twice. In five seasons since, Bielema has accomplished that feat three times.

In his worst years (Bielema has gone 5-7 twice), the Illini lost as many games as Lovie Smith, Bill Cubit and Tim Beckman did in any of their best full seasons.

Illinois’ 19 wins across the 2024 and 2025 seasons represents the best two-year stretch in program history, which dates back to 1892. And, mind you, the Illini underachieved in 2025.

Bielema hasn’t just authored a new chapter in Illinois football lore. He has rewritten the book. Have Illini fans really forgotten the original version so soon?

Bielema is known as a head coach who elevates the floor of his teams. His teams usually take care of the ball and avoid mistakes. Across the board, players may not be exceptionally talented, but they are typically put in the best positions to optimize their abilities.

The knock on Bielema, however, has always been that he may not be the coach to push a program to the top. But what does that look like for Illinois? Hasn’t Bielema already pushed the Illini to new heights? Every fan base wants a national championship right now, but Curt Cignettis don’t grow on trees. Sustained success has to start somewhere, and a certain amount of good fortune – and plain old dumb luck – is also a factor.

Illinois is, at least since the turn of the century, a historically mediocre – and too often downright bad – Big Ten football program. Bielema has already changed the narrative so quickly that Illini Nation expects nine wins on a regular basis . Non-conference matchups against any foe should be an automatic win. That’s a belief Bielema has instilled in Illini fans – one that didn't exist in Champaign before him.

Consider 2026 a gap year for Illinois. The College Football Playoff isn’t a feasible goal this time around – and that’s OK. Moral of the story: Illinois fans need to count their blessings and remember that Bielema, almost single-handedly, has breathed life into a football program that had been terminal.

Before Bielema, losing by only four points to a reigning ACC champion would have been a moral victory. Now it’s a disappointment.

Does it sting? Sure. But it's also progress.