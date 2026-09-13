What ESPN's FPI Projects for Illinois Football After Duke Loss

There had been cautious optimism in Champaign. Luke Altmyer might have been gone, but Katin Houser had arrived to take his place. Gabe Jacas was a massive loss, but maybe renowned defensive guru Bobby Hauck and his unique system would make up for any personnel shortcomings.

Through two weeks, it has been, to put it somewhat kindly, a mixed bag. But the writing seems to be on the wall: 2026 is not going to be Illinois’ season. And that’s a sentiment echoed by ESPN’s Football Power Index .

ESPN's FPI expects a brutal 2026 season for Illinois football

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after a 31-27 loss to the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Saturday’s gut-wrenching 31-27 loss to Duke , the Illini fell to 1-1. And per ESPN's FPI, that winning percentage – .500 – is only set to decline by season's end.

Illinois slipped to No. 49 in the FPI metric, which also gives Bret Bielema’s club just a 45.7 percent chance of reaching six wins. It projects the teams final record at 5.4-6.6. Considering wins and losses come in whole numbers, it appears as though the most likely outcome for the Illini’s 2026 campaign, according to the FPI, is a cringey 5-7.

The good news for the Illini: They will likely still be favored in a handful of games. Illinois should roll past Southern Illinois in Week 3 (FPI gives the Illini a 96.4 percent chance of doing so). Purdue – which almost snagged its first Power 4 win since 2023 but fell just short against Wake Forest in overtime on Saturday – should provide another tally in the win column come October 3 (69.9 percent chance of Illini win).

The bad news: According to FPI, Southern Illinois (an FCS team) is more likely to knock off Illinois than the Illini are to take down Ohio State in Columbus Week 4. Even worse, the road trip to Michigan State in Week 6 is now the Spartans’ game to lose.

Illinois' regular-season finale – at Northwestern – is the only game other than SIU or Purdue in which the Illini are favored by ESPN’s FPI. And by the tiniest of margins: 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent.

Is the outlook for Illinois football in 2026 really that discouraging?

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Christian Abney (86) and Jake Renfro (59) react with wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) after he scored a touchdown during the first half at against the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What about Houser and Collin Dixon, who were nothing short of exceptional at times on Saturday? The offensive line has looked really good, all things considered. The run game – led by Ca’Lil Valentine – can be a strength, right? Can’t the offense at least give Illinois a chance in shootouts?

Katin Houser ➡️ Collin Dixon ➡️ 40 yard TD



Dixon hauled in 3️⃣ first-half TD catches as @IlliniFootball took a 24-21 lead into the half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XVQv0yt2mI — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 12, 2026

Well, through one half against Duke, the answer appeared to be a hard yes. Then the Illini mustered a measly three points in the second half as Houser lost his edge and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. quickly followed suit.

The run game also managed just 3.5 yards per carry against the Blue Devils. And although Duke coach Manny Diaz has a defensive background, this year's outfit isn’t anything extraordinary. If Illinois’ offense can be bottled up by Duke, it’s going to struggle mightily in the Big Ten without significant improvement.

And the Illini defense, at this point, needs no introduction. (Its dismal reputation precedes itself.) There have been flashes, though. The pass rush has been stellar at times. And although it's a reach considering the Blue Devils were playing keep-away more than actively trying to put up points, the Illini D did yield just three points in the fourth quarter and only 10 in the second half.

But let’s be real: The defense hasn't been able to stop the run or the pass. The talent-laden secondary suddenly looks lost. The inability to tackle at all three levels is flat-out baffling.

Given the early-season performances on both sides of the ball, Illinois’ outlook for the rest of the campaign is anything but promising. But 10 games remain, and Bielema has earned some good will and patience to turn things around. If the Illini can play Ohio State tough come late September, maybe he'll have something to work with the rest of the way.