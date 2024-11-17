WATCH: Former Illini Kerby Joseph Takes Over NFL Interception Lead
With the Detroit Lions (9-1) dominating yet another opponent on an NFL Sunday – this time the Jacksonville Jaguars – all that was left to make the day complete was yet another interception from Lions defensive back and former Illini Kerby Joseph.
Ask and ye shall receive. Or in this case, Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones learned, offer and ye shall be picked off.
With Detroit up 42-6 late in the third quarter, Jones had driven the Jags inside Lions territory, hoping to find the end zone for the first time on the day.
On second-and-1, Jones took the snap from the shotgun, faked a handoff to running back Travis Ettiene Jr. and rolled to his right. Spotting tight end Luke Farrell near the goal line, Jones unloaded a pass targeted for Farrell.
It never reached its destination.
When Joseph, Detroit's safety, swooped in to undercut Jones' throw and snatched it away just before it reached Farrell’s outstretched hands, he took over first place on the NFL’s interception leaderboard in 2024, with seven.
It was also Joseph's 15th career interception, which ties him for the most for any player in Lions history through their first three seasons – a position Joseph has an excellent chance to take sole possession of with seven more games left on Detroit's regular-season schedule.
Behind another solid defensive performance from Joseph and a passing barrage from Lions quarterback Jared Goff (412 passing yards and four touchdowns), Detroit eased its way to a 52-6 victory over Jacksonville.
Joseph gets his next opportunity to add to that NFL-leading interception total and continue to etch his name into the Lions' record books against the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) in Week 12.