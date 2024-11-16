WATCH: Illinois' Zakhari Franklin Reels in Gorgeous Touchdown Reception
With Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) seeking to end a two-game skid against a struggling Michigan State squad (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) on Saturday in Champaign, the Illini found themselves up 14-6 with the clock ticking down late in the first half and a chance to take a commanding lead by capping a long, methodical drive.
On second-and-goal at the 4-yard line, quarterback Luke Altmyer was lined up in the shotgun, with running back Aidan Laughery alongside and only a single receiver split outside.
A run play, right? You would think – and so did the Spartans. Michigan State’s defense had stacked the box, leaving defensive back Caleb Coley in man-to-man coverage with that lone Illini receiver, Zakhari Franklin.
On the snap, Altmyer faked the handoff to Laughery for a bit more salesmanship and Franklin ran a fade route to the left corner, where Altmyer tossed a spiral in the direction of the active FBS touchdown leader.
Despite minimal separation, Franklin was able to spin over to his outside shoulder – left to right – elevate and snare the back end of the football with his fingertips before toe-tapping both feet inbounds, holding his foot placement until he was able to fully secure the ball.
That touchdown was good for Altmyer’s second of the game (the other: a 57-yard toss to receiver Pat Bryant), adding to his impressive 145-yard and two-score first half and extending Illinois’ lead to 21-6.
The Spartans quickly followed up with a field goal to cut the deficit to 21-9 heading into the half. MSU will receive the second-half kickoff.