Big Ten Football Week 13 Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers Rising as Saturday Clash Nears
November wins – especially at home – have been hard to come by for Illinois in recent years. A 38-16 win against Michigan State in Week 12 was timely, impressive and, frankly, a relief.
At 7-3, the Illini are the only Big Ten team outside the fab four (Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana) with more than six wins on the season. That alone doesn't make them the league's fifth-best team, but they probably have a better overall case for that distinction than Iowa, Minnesota or anybody else.
It's still the fab four's world, though, and we've made one change on that front involving Nos. 3 and 4 on our list. Of course, the game between Indiana and Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus might set some things in stone.
And as for everybody else? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PURDUE (1-9, 0-7)
Look on the bright side, Boilers fans: It's almost over.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday at Michigan State (FOX).
17. MARYLAND (4-6, 1-6)
Win-total bettors needed the Terps to get to seven to go over the preseason number. Hint: It's not coming close to happening.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Iowa (BTN).
16. MICHIGAN STATE (4-6, 2-5)
There were early signs this season that the Spartans might be more competitive than expected, but the last two games – lopsided losses to Indiana and Illinois – cemented this as a bad team.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Purdue (FOX).
15. NORTHWESTERN (4-6, 2-5)
The Wildcats had a fantastic start against Ohio State at Wrigley Field. Then, apparently, they remembered they were the Wildcats.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan (FS1).
14. NEBRASKA (5-5, 2-5)
What happened to Matt Rhule and Tony White's defense? USC sliced and diced the Huskers, who just can't rise to the occasion.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Wisconsin (BTN).
13. WISCONSIN (5-5, 3-4)
Getting over the top and beating Oregon would've been a season-maker for the Badgers. Alas, not having a quarterback who's anywhere close to Big Ten quality is a fatal flaw.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska (BTN).
12. UCLA (4-6, 3-5)
It was a fun little uprising for the Bruins, who avoided having a terrible season. But the losing trip to Washington was a bit of a snap back to reality.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Saturday vs. USC (NBC).
11. RUTGERS (6-4, 3-4)
Get a load of the red-hot Scarlet Knights. Well, fine, they've won two in a row. It's still pretty dang good.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Illinois (Peacock).
10. USC (5-5, 3-5)
QB Miller Moss is out. QB Jayden Maiava is in and looking more than a little promising. Let's see what Lincoln Riley can do with him.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Saturday at UCLA (NBC).
9. MICHIGAN (5-5, 3-4)
Not to pick on the Wolverines, but being ranked ninth in this year's Big Ten is pretty awful.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Northwestern (FS1).
8. WASHINGTON (6-5, 4-4)
Someday, Huskies fans will look back at this thrown-together team and really appreciate the quality work it did in a season that could have been a lot worse.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 30 at Oregon.
7. MINNESOTA (6-4, 4-3)
Are the Gophers the team that's finally going to upset one of the powers-that-be at the top of the conference? Penn State might be in a little trouble, folks.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Penn State (CBS).
6. IOWA (6-4, 4-3)
With a strong finish, the Hawkeyes can still get to nine wins and … yeah, we know, it's as Ferentz-y a year as it gets.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Maryland (BTN).
5. ILLINOIS (7-3, 4-3)
Next up for the Illini is a dangerous assignment but also a great opportunity. To keep alive the chance for nine regular-season wins – not to mention 10 at bowl time – is a big deal at a school that has sniffed so little football success.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 27 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Rutgers (Peacock).
4. INDIANA (10-0, 7-0)
In the history of bye weeks, no team had better timing than these Hoosiers. Will the extra time for physical healing and game prep be enough to keep them competitive at Ohio State?
Polls: No. 5 AP, No. 5 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio State (FOX).
3. PENN STATE (9-1, 6-1)
Indiana's Curt Cignetti is a lock for Big Ten coach of the year, but give James Franklin a lot of credit for having this team playing its best football in November. Maybe it's Minnesota that's totally in trouble.
Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 4 coaches.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota (CBS).
2. OHIO STATE (9-1, 6-1)
The Buckeyes can't snooze through the first quarter against Indiana like they did in the Northwestern game. The defense was particular guilty of not being ready to rip from the get-go.
Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 2 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Indiana (FOX).
1. OREGON (11-0, 8-0)
Despite all the talk about QB Dillon Gabriel and all the tradition of lights-out offense in Eugene, the truth is, stellar defense is what's driving this team. And the Ducks are more dangerous than before because of it.
Polls: No. 1 AP, No. 1 coaches.
Next up: Nov. 30 vs. Washington.