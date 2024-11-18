Big Man TD: Former Illini Lineman Vederian Lowe Scores for Patriots
Vederian Lowe just keeps seeing his role expand.
The New England Patriots offensive lineman, now in his third NFL season and second wth the team, was originally drafted out of Illinois by the Minnesota Vikings.
Lowe, 25, saw limited action as a rookie and in his first year in New England, playing 15 total games, but he has broken through in 2024, starting six of seven games for the Pats. And then on Sunday, Lowe's role expanded that much further.
With the Patriots trailing Los Angeles 28-13 early in the fourth quarter and facing a second-and-goal on the Rams' 4-yard line, they couldn't afford to squander a prime opportunity to cut the deficit to a single score and needed someone to step up to make a play.
It just wasn't who most expected.
But that was kind of the point. As Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took the snap and ran a play fake to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Lowe, the left tackle, unexpectedly slipped off his block and set up shop in the end zone.
On a tackle-eligible play, Maye found the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Lowe squared up and standing all alone just across the goal line for a pitch-and-catch that Lowe sure-handedly tucked away.
“I’ve never caught a touchdown, ever, in any level of football that I’ve ever played at," Lowe said after the game. "But it’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I always thought I could play tight end growing up, and I always thought I had fairly great hands. I always talk stuff with the O-line, saying I’ve got the best hands on the O-line.”
After a decorated career at Illinois, where he is tied for the career record in starts and was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Lowe is beginning to carve out a successful NFL career for himself. But he may remember Sunday's big moment above all others.
"I’ve been waiting all my life to catch a pass,” he said.
And while Lowe’s score wasn’t enough to keep New England from falling 28-22 to L.A., it let the Pats' coaches know that they have another set of hands they can count on whenever they need it.