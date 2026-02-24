Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Second-Half Collapse at UCLA

You couldn't blame the Illinois men's basketball team for wishing its fervent-but-fickle fan base was just a little more capable of keeping the ups and downs of a Big Ten season in perspective. Illini Nation has a tendency to fly a little too close to the sun on the clear days, then agonize that the sky is falling after every loss.



Then again, the Illini are not making it any easier on their followers.

In Saturday's game at UCLA, Illinois came screaming out of the gate, only to slam into a wall on the final play of overtime in a gut-wrenching 95-94 loss at the buzzer. The final result was unthinkable based on the game's start, with the Illini hitting 11 of their first 21 field goals, including eight of their first 12 threes – the last of which, a Ben Humrichous bomb, extended the visitors' lead to 23 points barely 10 minutes into the game. During the stretch, Illinois collected seven offensive rebounds, extending possessions, discouraging the Bruins' defense and regularly pinging the scoreboard with second-chance points.

A timeout from UCLA's Mick Cronin – called in a last-ditch attempt to stop the bleeding – had precisely its intended effect. The Bruins picked up the intensity defending on the ball, battering Illini ball-handlers up to (and some would say beyond) the limits of the rulebook. That kinetic energy led to fiercer rebounding, which in turn spilled over to the offensive end, where Donovan Dent began dicing up every look Illinois threw at him and UCLA began making shots.

Whether or not the Illini were demoralized by the shift, frozen in the headlights or just plain old let up, their effort and communication seemed to crumble down the stretch of the first half, which ended with a moderately comfortable seven-point lead for Illinois – even after an inexcusable David Mirkovic foul on a Trent Perry three-point prayer at the buzzer gifted the Bruins free points.

But it got far uglier from there. We're talking 8-for-27-field-goal-shooting ugly – including a cratering from beyond the arc (3-for-18), which the Illini seemed to acutely sense but never respond to. They couldn't buy a bucket from deep after the half, yet they continued to fire them up, even with the Bruins dancing around foul trouble and perhaps the Big Ten's most underutilized post threat in Tomislav Ivisic actively dying on the vine.

Overtime wasn't much kinder to the Illini, though in the end, Keaton Wagler made up for a dreadful three-point look moments later by tossing in a putback of a Ben Humrichous to give Illinois a one-point lead with only seconds remaining in OT:

With 4.9 seconds on the clock and UCLA taking the bal out under Illinois' basket, all the Illini had to do was keep the ball out of Dent's hands, trap him, slow him, force him to give it up or simply use their size to harass him into a final-gasp circus shot without fouling. They did almost none of those things, and instead the Bruins authored a finish that looked like shades of one the program's finest-ever hours.

The defeat dropped Illinois to 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten) and, understandably, left Illini Nation mostly – though not entirely – demoralized. Trust us: You'll get the gist from the social-media aftermath, which featured no chill and plenty of feels:

Champaign, California?

I’m pretty sure there are more Illini fans than UCLA fans in LA, again. ILL chants 5 minutes into the game very audible on the broadcast 😂 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) February 22, 2026

Another dose of dominance

Dog walk this team in their house #illini — Brian (@bdb23) February 22, 2026

Just tryyy defending this offense when healthy, phewww#illini pic.twitter.com/T6oaleeagJ — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) February 22, 2026

oh my gosh the Illini are a Final Four team — Topper Lemington (@TopperLemington) February 22, 2026

How do you prove Underwood’s performance as Illini head coach has been transformational for the program?



The Illini are on network TV for 3 of their last 4 games!



Underwood has made the Illini nationally relevant again.#Illini #Illinois #CollegeBasketball pic.twitter.com/tORKhVwH5e — Mike Cagley (@MikeCagley) February 19, 2026

Another incredible half from Illinois. It is legitimately a MIRACLE the Illini are only up 7 — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) February 22, 2026

Is it, though?

Offense was elite but the Illini defense was terrible the last 9 minutes of that half. Gave up 33 pts in the final 9 minutes of the half! 50-43 Illini at half — Illini in the Lou Podcast (@IlliniInTheLou) February 22, 2026

Man, this game should be O-V-E-R!!! The defensive letdown & lack of focus and intensity is just astounding #Illini !! — Bill Duffield (@SprgfldBill09) February 22, 2026

No clue what wagler was thinking. Shoot the 3. And then dumb foul the other way. #Illini — The Pit (@The_Pit_PCU) February 22, 2026

These type of fouls make me want to throw things. #illini — Melissa Holder (@MBHolder21) February 22, 2026

What an idiotic sequence to end the half for the ILLINI. Just run your O…then basically hand them 3pts. Geezus. — AZCoolRay (@AZCoolRay) February 22, 2026

That escalated quickly

All I want for the second half is Keaton to drop 20 and for Skyy to have terrible crippling diarrhea at half time and not make it back out. Is that too much to ask? #illini — Brad Otterwood (@ChampPaign) February 22, 2026

Already seeing the cracks ...

Athleticism and lateral movement are certainly an area we can get exposed. Requires talking and knowing your space to compensate. Offense covers it up most of the time of course#illini — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) February 22, 2026

That was a real hard 2nd half of Illinois basketball to watch.... #illini pic.twitter.com/XsLiGEW7zH — Grant Culp (@ItsGrantCulp) February 22, 2026

Working (sort of) overtime

Blessing to get to overtime here. Go make them pay. #Illini — Russ Johnson (@rjohns52) February 22, 2026

The #illini have to attack the rim in OT. UCLA is in huge foul trouble. — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) February 22, 2026

The "stand around " offense has made an untimely appearance. #illini — Melissa Holder (@MBHolder21) February 22, 2026

We’ve been spoiled all year, I CANNOT take another short shot off the front of the rim in this game. It’s all short. #Illini — Herrera’s Helmet (@Herreras_Helmet) February 22, 2026

KEATON WAGLER WITH THE PUTBACK OFF THE MISSED THREE!!!! #Illini



NOW GET A STOP AND WIN THIS DAMN GAME!!! — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) February 22, 2026

OMG WAGLER YOU MAGNIFICENT MAN YOU #illini — Philip Cooper, CTS (@Phil_Cooper87) February 22, 2026

The Illini legend Keaton Wagler — Illini Ty (@The_illini_Ty) February 22, 2026

Collapse

Donovan Dent just did his best Tyus Edney impression to stun No. 10 Illinois in OT 😲 pic.twitter.com/EXuu6AquIE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2026

That is just unacceptable.



Stop the ball.



Don't want to hear any national title potential talk until we can stop somebody with a pulse.#illini — Isaac Ambrose (@IMAbrose) February 22, 2026

"Hey guys, we need you to literally allow the easiest catch possible for Their best ball handler and funnel him to the paint where BIG Z is gonna stand still and jump in the air and allow the shot off with ease."



Super hard to be that bad with 4.9 seconds #illini. Congrats 👏 — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) February 22, 2026

Absolutely brutal loss. Illinois is always like Lucy with the football. #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) February 22, 2026

I am dead inside. pic.twitter.com/mc6CHwTxUI — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) February 22, 2026

Former Illini aren't fans

4.9 left and the defensive setup is extending your defense 94 feet with zero pressure on the ball instead of saying only a contested jumper will win and our design is to create a runway for a player that can’t shoot. 🤷🏾. #illinoisvsUCLA — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 22, 2026

Illini gave up 23 point lead to UCLA. Likely cost them a B1G title and 1 seed. That is an absolute crusher. I have no idea what they were doing on the last defensive possession. All 5 guys looked passive and lost. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) February 22, 2026

A coaching catastrophe?

Coach Underwood hasn't won an OT game in over 2 years #illini pic.twitter.com/lJaGQMlacp — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) February 22, 2026

I know I sound like an "old head", and I know "analytics" show that "3 is more than 2" , but imagine if the just a few of the TWENTY NINE missed 3s were inside the arc. TWO counts more than ZERO. #illini @Jumpshot8 @JWerner247 @IlliniMBB — Illini Fan Mike (@Michael13680356) February 22, 2026

Illinois is gonna have to find a way to win close games. That is the 3rd game we have lost in the last possession this year #illini — Kyle Ogle (@kogle5503) February 22, 2026

The end of that Illini/UCLA game is so similar to the Tennessee game at home. 3/4 court pressure. No one stopped the ball.



Brad is great, dgmw, but often rigid.



35 mins of man blowing a 20+ lead before he went to the zone they play well out of desperation to force OT. — ZAN (@ZANmadden) February 22, 2026

Brad Underwood is the only thing holding this team back from a title. That was an abomination of coaching tonight. #Illini #NCAAB https://t.co/aWCaGhaebY — Chris Schultz (@TheChrisSchultz) February 22, 2026

Another perspective

Just stop it. This isn't bad coaching. We didn't shoot well after the first ten minutes. And UCLA made some tough shots to get themselves back on the game. We also both starting guards out injured during UCLA's best stretch. That has nothing to do with coaching.#illini — felix55 (@felixwill77) February 22, 2026

Already looking ahead

It's incredibly annoying that 95% of Illini Twitter are just soft as hell.



Every national champ isn't gonna go undefeated. There's gonna be some bad games and some slip ups.



It's what you do going forward that matters.



Can't see the forest for the trees



Smh — Bruce Leroy (@TyloRen22) February 22, 2026

Really hope this is our 2026 version of that 2024 Penn State game we choked, which preceded the Elite 8 run.



Because if it is, I will accept tonight in a heartbeat. #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) February 22, 2026