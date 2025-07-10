Four-Star QB Spurns Illinois, Georgia and Florida for Clemson and Dabo Swinney

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Kharim Hughley (2027) has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 200 QB Gainesville, GA chose the Tigers over Illinois, Georgia, & Florida



“The place to be ATGTG 🐅”https://t.co/kA8BiZUNjN pic.twitter.com/LsxurtGVz5