Four-Star QB Spurns Illinois, Georgia and Florida for Clemson and Dabo Swinney

Class of 2027 quarterback Kharim Hughley chose Clemson over Illinois, Georgia and Florida, among others

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sideline during a timeout in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Even with no more additions, Illinois football’s 2026 recruiting class would already make up arguably its best haul since 2007 – when the Illini landed receiver Arrelious Benn and linebacker Martez Wilson in the same class. 

Illinois is obviously hoping to build on that success with its class of 2027 commits, but coach Bret Bielema and his staff fell short in landing one significant recent target. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley on Thursday chose Clemson over Illinois, Georgia and Florida.

Tabbed as the nation’s No. 190 recruit and 14th-rated quarterback in 247Sports’ composite rankings, Hughley is an in-demand prospect who already has racked up 17 offers to date.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound rising junior from Gainesville (Georgia), Hughley is listed as a “hard commit” by 247Sports, but in today’s era of college recruiting, that's only as permanent as the pixels on the screen where you read it.

Just a few weeks ago, Illinois running back commit Javari Barnett flipped to Alabama. Perhaps the Illini will hang around and seek to flip Hughley.

One thing is certain, though: Whether they are schools that have been involved with his recruitment from the jump or new late-comers hoping to poach him at the last moment, expect Hughley to hear from plenty of college coaches up until the day he puts pen to paper on his letter of intent.

