Illinois Football Running Back Commit Javari Barnett Flipped by Alabama
In today’s era of college athletics, verbal commitments mean little more than a “shake on it” deal between a pair of middle-schoolers. Recruits flip faster than burgers at a Sunday barbecue, lured away by the promise of NIL money, the name value of a program or some combination of the two.
It's hard to blame the prospects themselves. The money is tempting, and coaches continue to target and extend offers to players committed to other programs. When it seems a better opportunity knocks at the door, some players are going to answer.
And that’s exactly what appears to have been the case for former Illinois commit Javari Barnett, who flipped his pledge to powerhouse Alabama, as reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Barnett, a 5-foot-11 running back from Tampa Bay, is listed as a composite three-star recruit and the nation’s 97th-ranked lead back in the class of 2026. He flipped to coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide just three days after taking a June 20 visit to Tuscaloosa.
Bama had a down year by its standards, going 9-4 and missing the 12-team CFP in the first season of the post-Saban era. And although Illinois coach Bret Bielema appears to be on the right path after the Illini won 10 games in 2024 and are well-positioned to be in the mix for a CFP berth this coming season, Illinois still remains far from Alabama status.
In time, the hope for Bielema and the Illini is able to hold on to recruits such as Barnett, holding at bay the Alabamas, Michigans and Ohio States on the recruiting trail – and then beating them on the field.
Even with the departure of Barnett, Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class remains tabbed as the nation’s 11th-ranked group, according to 247Sports.