Illinois Football Running Back Commit Javari Barnett Flipped by Alabama

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Javari Barnett has Flipped his Commitment from Illinois to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 215 RB from Tampa, FL had been Committed to the Fighting Illini since April



“Not just doing it but imma do it big.”https://t.co/mNSK4LBJph pic.twitter.com/4EVd5iEitK