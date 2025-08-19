Was Illinois' Gabe Jacas Snubbed by 2025 Preseason All-American Voters?
Just last week, Gabe Jacas was named a preseason first-team All-American by ESPN, an honor that set the stage for what may be an historical season from Jacas. But apparently the rest of the media – specifically AP voters – aren’t nearly as high on Jacas heading into 2025.
The AP All-America preseason teams were released on Monday, and Jacas was absolutely nowhere to be found. Voters picked six total linebackers (three on the first team and three on the second team) over Jacas. To add insult to injury, Jacas arguably could have been slotted into the edge-rusher spot (Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei was a second-team selection there), yet the Illinois star wasn’t featured there either.
Time to compare Jacas’ resume to those of his counterparts. Given that AP voters loaded up the preseason All-American linebacker position with interior defenders, we’ll slide Jacas to the edge-rusher slot (where he probably belongs anyway) for this exercise.
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (first team)
Similar to Jacas, Stewart is listed as a linebacker, but he makes his living on the edge. As a freshman last year, Stewart put together an incredibly successful campaign, accounting for 6.5 sacks (11 total tackles for loss), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The No. 19 prospect in the class of 2024, Stewart lived up to the bill – and then some.
Still, Jacas easily beat those numbers on balance, racking up 8.0 sacks (13 TFLs), three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. And in a shocking disparity (one that is admittedly heavily influenced by scheme differences), Jacas registered 74 total tackles to Stewart’s 23.
Now, the numbers aren’t the end-all-be-all, but they clearly have meaning. And with Stewart earning a first-team selection, it’s hard to fathom Jacas not taking second-team honors. But in order to fully rest the case, we’ll compare Jacas to a second-team pick: Uiagalelei.
Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon (second team)
A 6-foot-5, 272-pound monster screaming off the edge, Uiagalelei wreaked havoc for the Oregon defense – which the Illini and quarterback Luke Altmyer know all too well (see photo above). Uiagalelei racked up an impressive 10.5 sacks on the season, adding an interception.
But Jacas’ 74 tackles blew away Uiagalelei’s 38, and the Oregon edge rusher forced only two fumbles compared to Jacas’ three. At the same time, we're splitting hairs here. Voters could hardly have gone wrong with Jacas, Uiagalelei or Stewart in any top-three order.
The takeaway is this: Jacas is All-American material. And at the end of the day, no one is chasing preseason honors. With Week 1 now just 10 days away, Jacas is set to kick off his 2025 campaign shortly, and he will have 12-plus games to prove to the country that he’s worthy of elite national status at his position.