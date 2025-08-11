Illini now

Illinois Football's Gabe Jacas Receives Big Preseason Honor From ESPN

Jacas could be in line for the best season Illinois has seen from a defensive player since Jer'Zhan Newton in 2023

Jackson Langendorf

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Much is expected of Illinois as the 2025 college football season looms, but the individual expectations for Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas may be even higher. Fresh off an outstanding 2024 campaign in which Jacas logged eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior is expected to be the anchor for a stout Illini defense.

It has been just two years since Illinois had its most recent first-team All-American in defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (2023), but it appears that Jacas may keep that Illini drought to just one year – at least as far as ESPN is concerned.

ESPN names Jacas preseason first-team All-American

Gabe Jaca
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Jacas was named as one of two preseason first-team All-American linebackers by ESPN’s Chris Low, along with Pittsburgh’s Kyle Louis. While Low pointed to Jacas’ dominance on the outside, he also touched on his versatility and overall impact regardless of his team's defensive look:

“Jacas is one of the most productive edge rushers in college football, but he makes game-changing plays no matter where he lines up,” said Low.

Despite Illinois returning 16 starters from last season, including star quarterback Luke Altmyer and top-notch defensive back Xavier Scott, Jacas was the only Illini featured on ESPN’s preseason All-American list. No other player on the roster was even named to the second team.

Aside from Jacas, the Illini don’t have a deep stockpile of surefire NFL-level talent (often necessary to earn All-American status). But the roster is stocked full of high-level college players – including Altmyer, Scott, defensive back Miles Scott and offensive lineman J.C. Davis.

Jacas’ impressive growth

Just a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, Jacas entered Champaign with minimal expectations – and immediately shattered them. In his freshman year, Jacas appeared in 13 games, racking up four sacks and 35 total tackles. He followed with a solid 2023 season in which he forced a fumble, broke up a pass and added another four sacks.

Now, on the heels of that tremendous 2024 campaign, Jacas appears poised to put together the best season by an Illinois linebacker since J Leman was a consensus All-American back in 2007.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember.

