Illinois' Gabe Jacas Named Top 5 Linebacker in EA Sports College Football 26
Gabe Jacas has quickly emerged as one of the most feared defenders in college football – and now he’s getting the recognition to match. The Illinois linebacker was recently named one of the top five linebackers in EA Sports College Football 26, earning a 92 overall rating that puts him in elite territory. It’s a testament to his overall growth and a reflection of his status as a game-changing force on the field.
Jacas enters the 2025 season as the anchor of Illinois’ defense, lining up as a Sam linebacker in the Illini’s 3-4 scheme. But he’s far more than just a traditional outside linebacker.
At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Jacas brings a unique blend of size, power and athleticism that allows him to both rush the passer and control the edge against the run. Last season, he posted eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles – numbers that speak to just how disruptive he can be across all phases of the game.
That production, combined with his versatility, has made Jacas one of the most effective defensive players in the country. Trivial as it might seem, it's notable that EA Sports (which takes its scouting and ratings seriously) took notice. Jacas' 92 overall rating places him firmly among the top defenders in College Football 26, acknowledging his breakout 2024 campaign.
For Illinois fans, Jacas represents the next star in a long line of defensive standouts who have lined up for the Illini. And for gamers, he’s a wrecking-ball presence on any virtual roster. Whether collapsing pockets or setting the edge, Gabe Jacas is a player whom offensive coordinators – both real and digital – must always account for.