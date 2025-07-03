Illini now

Illinois Basketball Offers Under-the-Radar 2026 Prospect From Iowa

The Illini became the first Power 4 school – and just fourth overall – to offer Landon Davis, a 6-foot-8 forward

Jackson Langendorf

Waukee Northwest's Landon Davis (30) shoots a free throw on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waukee Northwest's Landon Davis (30) shoots a free throw on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Mere hours after Illinois offered its first prospect in over two weeks (6-foot-5 combo guard from the class of 2027), coach Brad Underwood extended yet another scholarship – this time to a soon-to-be senior from Iowa.

Landon Davis, a 6-foot-8 forward who attends Waukee Northwest, picked up the Illini offer on Wednesday. And in a surprise to no one, his premier skill is shooting the rock from deep. But far from a one-trick pony, Davis has creative footwork around the rim, is an adequate athlete and an excellent cutter. Defensively, he utilizes his length and size to send back shots at a high rate.

Illinois’ offer is the first one that Davis has received from a high-major program – and just the fourth overall. His other three offers all come from squads residing in the Missouri Valley Conference, including Drake, Illinois-Chicago and Northern Iowa. 247Sports lists Davis as the nation’s No. 187 recruit and the fourth-rated player in the state of Iowa.

Although Davis isn't exactly a self-creator for the time being, his shooting and defense are translatable enough for him to be an impact practice player at the Power 4 level. And in time, he figures to develop into a useful rotational player – and perhaps even more.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Why Former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis Will Thrive With the Miami Heat

Illinois Trails Maryland, Others in Recruitment of 2026 Target Billy White III

Preseason Big Ten Basketball Top Five: Illinois, Purdue, Michigan and More

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball