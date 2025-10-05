Game Balls: Illinois' Top Individual Performances in 43-27 Win Over Purdue
Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) knocked off Purdue (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) in West Lafayette, Indiana, by a final score of 43-27 in an outing that maintained the Illini’s momentum – and helped boost it from No. 22 to No. 17 in the AP poll – heading into their colossal home matchup against No. 1 Ohio State in Week 7.
Here are Illinois on SI's three “Game Ball” recipients from the Illini's road victory over the Boilermakers in Week 6:
Hank Beatty
Unfortunately, Illini fans weren’t treated to any throwing or rushing theatrics from Hank Beatty this week, but he more than made up for it with a spectacular receiving performance.
In the best showing of his career, the biggest little man from Central Illinois delivered 186 receiving yards and a touchdown on just five catches. One of the most explosive wideouts in the Big Ten, Beatty showcased his trademarked run-after-the-catch ability in the Illini’s 16-point win.
Beatty had three separate receptions of more than 40 yards, including a 62-yard score on the first play of an Illinois drive following a Purdue fumble – a sequence that flipped the contest on its head.
Ashton Hollins
Moving forward after the departure of wide receiver Malik Elzy, the expectation is that Hollins should start earning more snaps from scrimmage. And although "more" didn’t exactly amount to "a lot" in Week 6, Hollins had his fair share of opportunities against Purdue – and took full advantage.
Not only did Hollins have a huge 49-yard reception to open a second-quarter drive for Illinois – which ultimately turned into a score that ballooned the lead to 10 points – but he also made the play that potentially saved the game.
In the third quarter, Illinois’ offense had stalled, and it was forced to punt the ball back to Purdue. The Boilermakers – who had just scored a touchdown on their previous possession – were set to get the ball down 30-21, with a prime opportunity to cut the lead and build on their momentum.
Instead, Hollins made a tremendous play, forcing a fumble, and returning possession to Illinois deep in Purdue territory, snuffing out any potential opportunity for the home team to climb back into the game.
Luke Altmyer
Yes, we understand. This one is feeling a bit redundant. If it seems like Luke Altmyer is somehow the recipient of one of our Game Balls every week, well, it’s probably because he is. (In our defense, it’s actually been only two weeks in a row. And also: The dude is an emerging Heisman Trophy candidate.)
And after Altmyer's career-best performance Saturday, our hand was forced. He scorched Purdue’s defense for 390 yards and one touchdown, while throwing just three incompletions all afternoon (Altmyer finished 19-for-22).
He controlled the game and led Illinois’ offense to 43 points, along with a 27-point explosion in the second quarter, which gave the visitors a lead they never gave up.
With the nation’s No. 1 team and top defensive unit on its way to Champaign this Saturday, Altmyer will need to put up an encore performance for the ages just to give his side a fighting chance.