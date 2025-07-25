Illini now

Green Bay Packers Throwback Uniforms Bite Illinois Football's Style

The Packers' newest uniforms look eerily similar to the throwback threads that were such a hit for the Illini last season

Jared Shlensky

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers logo at the Packer Everywhere Draft Haus at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers logo at the Packer Everywhere Draft Haus at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's Green Bay Packers revealed their latest uniform design on social media Thursday, and just as a heads-up to brace Illinois football fans, the new threads are likely going to look very familiar.

For last year's 100-year anniversary of Memorial Stadium and honoring of former Illini All-American Red Grange, Illinois unveiled brilliantly designed throwback uniforms that were a hit with fans and received national attention for their classic stylishness. (And not for nothing, but the Illini also took down Michigan to put the finishing touch on the special events.)

So ... you tell us: Did the Packers maybe take (a lot of) inspiration for their new unis from Illinois' throwback look?

If imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery, the Illini should be blushing. And what do you know? Illinois coach Bret Bielema confirmed what was already suspected via his social media account on Thursday:

Kudos to Bielema for shouting Illini football equipment operations director Jake Rosch. Those guys are almost never recognized for their contributions, and hopefully the Packers compensated him for his consultation services – or at least offered up free tickets to a game or two at Lambeau Field.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Colin Cowherd: Illinois Football Would 'House' Bill Belichick and North Carolina

Two Illinois Players Named to Big Ten Preseason Football Honors List

The Big Question: How Much Will Illinois Football Miss Josh McCray?

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football