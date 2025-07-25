Green Bay Packers Throwback Uniforms Bite Illinois Football's Style
The NFL's Green Bay Packers revealed their latest uniform design on social media Thursday, and just as a heads-up to brace Illinois football fans, the new threads are likely going to look very familiar.
For last year's 100-year anniversary of Memorial Stadium and honoring of former Illini All-American Red Grange, Illinois unveiled brilliantly designed throwback uniforms that were a hit with fans and received national attention for their classic stylishness. (And not for nothing, but the Illini also took down Michigan to put the finishing touch on the special events.)
So ... you tell us: Did the Packers maybe take (a lot of) inspiration for their new unis from Illinois' throwback look?
If imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery, the Illini should be blushing. And what do you know? Illinois coach Bret Bielema confirmed what was already suspected via his social media account on Thursday:
Kudos to Bielema for shouting Illini football equipment operations director Jake Rosch. Those guys are almost never recognized for their contributions, and hopefully the Packers compensated him for his consultation services – or at least offered up free tickets to a game or two at Lambeau Field.