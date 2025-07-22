Two Illinois Players Named to Big Ten Preseason Football Honors List
Tuesday marks the first of the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days – what has blown up into a several-day event that this year is being staged in that well-known Big Ten enclave of, ahem, Las Vegas.
And while it seems the Illinois coaches and players in attendance are enjoying their time in Sin City (see the Instagram pics below), the first bit of football news to trickle out of the preseason conference summit should delight Illini fans as well.
Included on the 2025 Big Ten Preseason Honors list – an exclusive 16-member group selected by a media panel – were Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer and linebacker Gabe Jacas.
Altmyer, a 6-foot-2 senior coming off a 2024 season in which he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention, was one of only two quarterbacks on the list (along with Penn State's Drew Allar). Jacas, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior who was an All-Big Ten third team selection last year, has been climbing up NFL Draft boards and is now a projected first-round pick. Altmyer and Jacas should be the fulcrums of the Illini offense and defense, respectively, this fall.
Only seven of 18 Big Ten teams were represented on the list, and Illinois – embracing the great expectations after its 10-win season and Citrus Bowl victory – landed two spots. Ohio State and Penn State were the only schools with as many as three representatives, and Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith was the list's only unanimous selection. See below for all 16 selections.
2025 Big Ten Preseason Honors
QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
OLB Gabe Jacas, Illinois
DL Mikail Kamara, Indiana
DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa
C Logan Jones, Iowa
DB Koi Perich, Minnesota
OLB Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State