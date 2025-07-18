The Big Question: How Much Will Illinois Football Miss Josh McCray?
It has been more than three months since former Illini running back Josh McCray departed Champaign, finding a new home in Athens, Georgia, with coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.
Last year with Illinois, McCray rushed for 609 yards on 117 carries (5.2 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns, also adding 13 receptions for 116 yards and a score. He put up those numbers despite receiving double-digit carries in only five contests.
His crown jewel performance of the season – as well as his Illini career – came in the Citrus Bowl against South Carolina, an outing that saw McCray rush for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to earn Citrus Bowl MVP honors.
Although he made a solid impact in all four of his seasons at Illinois – and especially his last – McCray leaves the Illini with resources still remaining at running back. So here's The Big Question: What effect will McCray's departure ultimately have on the Illini’s 2025 campaign? Let's first take a look at the running backs set to replace him.
Kaden Feagin, 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior
Feagin, who ran for 306 yards and three touchdowns as Illinois’ lead back before suffering a Week 5 injury, is expected to be back to full health in 2025. A power back with a rushing style similar to that of McCray, Feagin seems poised to pick up exactly where McCray left off last season.
Aidan Laughery, 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior
A runner who possesses a combination of straight-line speed, power, agility and excellent vision, Laughery burst for 589 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in a somewhat limited role last season. Laughery's versatility will likely ensure that he and Feagin roughly split carries in 2025.
Ca’Lil Valentine, 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore
Valentine, a change-of-pace back with electrifying open-field speed and useful passing-down skills, offers a changeup from both Feagin and Laughery. Last year Valentine went for 212 yards and one touchdown as a runner while adding five receptions for 30 yards.
Illinois on SI verdict
For McCray to leave Illinois – a team fresh off its best season in decades and entering one featuring even higher expectations – in his final season of eligibility likely means one thing: He saw the writing on the wall. Whether McCray was told his role would be downsized in 2025, he almost certainly felt a squeeze for touches in the Illini backfield. His choice to head southeast to Georgia may be the best possible outcome – perhaps even for all sides – but in any case, it shouldn't leave Illinois any worse off in the backfield than had he stuck around.