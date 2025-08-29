How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Western Illinois in Week 1

Illini now

The Illini have nearly every advantage in their opener against the Leathernecks, who are in for a long, lumps-filled Friday evening

Jason Langendorf

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini players take the field before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
How to Watch: Illinois vs. Western Illinois

Day and time: Friday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/Stream: Peacock
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 121/195
SXM App

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. Western Illinois all time: 3-0
Streak: Illinois, three wins in a row
Last meeting: Illinois 34, Western Illinois 14, Sept. 8, 2018

By the numbers

Team

2024 record

PPG

PPG allowed

3rd down success %

3rd down % allowed

Red zone scoring %

Red zone scoring % allowed

TOs

Opposing TOs

Western Illinois

4-8

31.0

43.4

43.2

53.6

87.5

89.7

1.6

1.3

Illinois

10-3

28.3

21.7

45.6

44.7

86.3

83.0

1.1

1.5

A quick glance at the numbers shows where the Illini have the most leverage in this matchup. Think running back Kaden Feagin won't eat against that Western Illinois defense? If not, it will only be because several of quarterback Luke Altmyer's playmakers have busted big plays to start the rout. A Leathernecks D that allowed opponents to convert more than half its third downs and nearly nine out of 10 red-zone opportunities last year won't have improved enough to keep Illinois from punching holes in it, even after the reserves take the field to clean up in the second half.

Pick to click

Gabe Jacas. 17. Senior. Outside linebacker. Gabe Jacas

It isn't fair that Western Illinois will have to try to block Gabe Jacas. It isn't fair to the Leathernecks' offensive line, offensive coordinator Brad Wilson or head coach Joe Davis. There isn't a single player on WIU's roster capable of neutralizing Jacas one-on-one, which means Illinois' defense will play with a 10-on-9 advantage throughout Friday's game. Except that Jacas makes the on-field disparity so great that even two Leathernecks blockers likely won't be enough to stop him in every case.

This would be a problem for any opponent under any circumstances. But WIU is a pass-heavy offense that was forced to throw even more frequently than Davis probably would have liked last season because the Leathernecks defense left it routinely playing from behind. Did we mention that last year's starting quarterback and top two receivers are gone? WIU will have to pick its poison: Load up to stop Jacas and get rolled by the rest of the Illini D or face Jacas' wrath. Either way, it ends poorly for the Leathernecks.

Illinois on SI preview

There is no greater Week 1 college football favorite than Illinois against Western Illinois, and it will show on Friday. It will be epic and it will be ugly, depending on your vantage point. What it won't be is close. The Illini have too many weapons, too much experience and – finally – too much raw talent for an FCS team only beginning to climb out of the muck to have a chance to even stay within shouting distance over four quarters.

